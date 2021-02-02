Fighters of the Week

1. Rico Verhoeven: After Jamal Ben Saddik had to withdraw from his title fight challenging Glory heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven, Rico was put in a four-man heavyweight tournament at Glory 77 that he proceeded to waltz through, not losing a single round. Aside from the injury and trouble-prone Badr Hari, there’s not much competition left for Rico at the kickboxing level.

2. Caleb Plant: Took care of business against Caleb Truax, winning on perfect 120-108 scorecards. Next up, Canelo?

3. Cedric Doumbe: Closed the book on his rivalry with Murthel Groenhart, defeating him in their trilogy fight and leaving no doubt as to who the undisputed Glory welterweight champion is.

4. Alex Pereira: Now has Glory gold at middleweight and light heavyweight after eking by Artem Vakhitov, and now wants Rico Verhoeven to make it a trifecta.

5. Trevor Bryan: In the main event of Don King’s shitshow of a card, Bryan clamed the horseshit “regular” WBA world heavyweight championship with an 11th-round TKO of Bermane Stiverne.

6. Yokasta Valle: Retained her IBF World title at Minimumweight with a UD win over Sana Hazuki in her native Costa Rica.

7. Micaela Milagros Lujan: In the only major non-“regular” boxing world title to change hands, Lujan edged Debora Vanesa Gomez by split-decision Saturday in Argentina.

8. Rafaela Guedes: In a lightweight vs. welterweight champion showdown, Guedes defeated Ana Carolina Vieira by decision in the main event of Fight To Win 162 to claim the promotion’s No-Gi lightweight title.

9. Talita Alencar: The only fighter to retain her title in the all-women’s Fight To Win 162 card was Alencar, split-decisioning Gabrielle McComb to retain her No-Gi flyweight black belt title.

10. Tubby Alequin: In a matchup of two of the best women’s BJJ players in the world, Alequin edged Nathalie Ribeiro by decision to claim F2W’s women’s bantamweight no-gi title.

11. Luanna Alzuguir: The new Fight To Win Women’s Black Belt Featherweight No-Gi champion after a decision win over Hanette Staack.

12. Tiffany van Soest: Retained her Glory Super Bantamweight title, pitching a shutout over a clearly overmatched Aline Pereira.

13. Daniel Torres: Pulled off a massive upset by unseating undefeated Salahdine Parnasse by catching him with an unintentional forearm shiver in the main event of KSW 58.

14. Michael Coffie: In a battle of monstrous undefeated heavyweights in the FOX co-main event, Coffie finished Darmani Rock in the third round after some absurdly vicious shots.

15. Mauro Cerilli: The Italian former Cage Warriors heavyweight champ felled Abdulbasir Vagabov with leg kicks and finished him in the main event of ONE: Unbreakable 2.

Honorable Mention:

Josh Fremd: No, his name is not a misprint, and it’s a name that might be gaining acclaim after advancing to the finals of the LFA middleweight tournament with a knockout over Bruno Oliveira in the main event of LFA 98.

Jose de Jesus Macias: Pulled off a massive upset over Steven Butler, claiming the WBC Francophone middleweight title, as well as the NABA and NABF titles at middleweight.

Naoki Tanaka/Kosei Yamada: Left RISE 145 as the 63 and 65kg champions, respectively.

Martin Pacas: Even in your Glory debut, when you knock someone out of the ring, you get a spot on the list.