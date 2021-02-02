How to Play Best Badminton & Become Top Player

Through the years, sports have been a common ground for differing people. It is one of the few platforms where people of a different race, gender, and generation unite as one. Thousands of years ago, sports started as a means of training for war (read more). That is why much of the early games involved spear and rock-throwing.

Sports have come a long way since then. From its violent beginning, who would have thought that it would bear such strong unifying power in the future? It’s a unifying power that echoes from generation to generation.

One such sport is badminton. There is no doubt that a simple yet engaging sport like badminton is popular among all ages. Whether you want to exercise, get social, or to have fun, badminton is a perfect choice.

Over 220 people across the globe enjoy playing the famed sport. So, hailing badminton as the second most popular sport worldwide is not surprising.

For those who want to start playing the wholesome sport, all you need is a racquet, shuttlecock, and wide space. Here are some tips for beginners to improve their game and be the best at badminton.

Badminton 101

Warming up

Before starting any sports activity, muscle and body warm-up is important. Since badminton involves agility and stamina, do warm-up exercises that focus on these specific body skills.

Do a little jogging or skipping to get your pulse started. Stretch your leg muscles, back, and shoulders. This prepares your body for the hard work that it will do while you play.

The basic grips

Learn the basic gripping techniques. There are only two types of grips: the forehand and the backhand grip.

The forehand grip is the easiest and most used grip. It is used for shots at the forehand side of your body and overhead forehand shots. Hold the racquet as if you are shaking somebody else’s hand.

The backhand or thumb grip is used for shots made at the backhand side of your body. The power of a backhand stroke comes from your thumb. Press it at the wider side of the racquet. Relax your pointer finger and move it close to your middle finger.

Do not grip the handle tightly. Relax your grip and loosen your wrist every time you play. Switching between the two grips is hard that even intermediate players get confused. Do not get frustrated and just practice in perfecting your basic grips first.

Basic footwork

As much as badminton is all about the right grip, learning the proper footwork is also essential. A fast game like badminton needs a good footwork mastery foundation. Your attack and defense rely on it.

You cannot spend the rest of your game by running from one side to the other to hit the shuttlecock. This will only eat up all your energy and time.

Knowing the proper footwork will maximize your strength and energy. Basic footwork includes stepping, stride, and jumping. Other kinds of footwork are found on reliable badminton sites like this one.

Also, make it a habit to always return to your central base position. By being in the middle of the court, it is easier to reach shots from either side of it.

Get acquainted with badminton gears and equipment

The most important out of all badminton equipment is the racquet. There are many kinds and brands out there so do not get overwhelmed and choose the pricey one. A badminton racquet varies in weight, balance point, and string tension. All these are based on the materials used to make the racket.

A lightweight racket is recommended for beginners. With this, beginners can deliver strokes and serves with ease. It is also easier for your wrist and shoulders when you do grips and swings.

Make light research on the kind of racket that is perfect for beginners (https://www.playbestbadminton.com). When buying in physical stores, make sure to try gripping and swinging the rackets first before the sale.

Basic badminton stroke, serve, and stance

You do not need to go all out and learn all badminton shots at once. For beginners, the important thing is to master the very basic ones before moving on to the advanced shots.

Practice a good stroke and serve. Learn the correct techniques in doing them. Learn the different stances like offensive, defensive, and net stance.

Enrolling in badminton lessons are also helpful. Employing professional help enables you to learn the correct techniques, footwork, and shots.

Play, play, play

You need to consistently train and play the game to get better at it. Practice each type of shot and footwork during your games. Consistent playing will help you to develop a routine and strategy that you could improve throughout your badminton training.

Entering mini-tournaments are also useful. Not to win but to learn. Novices can develop their strategic thinking and planning during actual games.

Badminton rules

As much as it is enjoyable to just run around and smash shuttlecocks, learning the latest badminton rules are important. As you play badminton, you will get to learn the different rules that govern the game.

Knowing the rules by heart can be an advantage to you during a game. Avoiding mistakes can better your chances of winning instead of trying hard to land a point.

Also, knowing the scoring system won’t hurt, right?

Cooling down

Make a habit of cooling down every after practice or game. Do some gentle walks and long, light stretches. Doing a cool down will gradually bring your heart rate and temperature to low levels. You can read more about it here: http://blog.anytimefitness.com/properly-cool-down-workout/.

Have fun

This is the most underrated advice to ever exist. But, having fun is essential in the field of sports.

Badminton is a balance between fun and learning. Take every learning opportunity you can get but do not take away the fun in it. Enjoy every training, game, and friendly competition.

You can do it with friends and family to be more enjoyable. It can improve many aspects of your life, especially your health. Enjoy the process and the learning experience.