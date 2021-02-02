Look: Michael Jordan game-worn Wizards jersey fetches $570K at auction

Michael Jordan had his best years with the Bulls, by far, but that didn’t stop one particular person from spending an insane amount of money on a game-worn Wizards jersey.

Jordan played for the Bulls from 1984-93, and 1995-98 — retiring in the middle of those two periods. He then retired again, and sure made it seem like he was never going to return to the league.

But money called, and it drew the GOAT back — this time to Washington D.C.

He wasn’t anywhere near the same player, and was forced to rely on midrange jumpers, which would not play well with today’s analytics-driven game. He did play for the Wizards, however, and turned in a few big games during his tenure in the nation’s capital.

And while he didn’t resemble the MJ we remembered that played or the Bulls, one particular fan paid $570,000 for the jersey he wore in his final game with the Wizards, as you can see in the screenshot below (via Goldin Auctions).

The rich get richer. It must be nice to spend more than some people earn in a lifetime on a piece of fabric.