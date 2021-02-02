MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Feb 2/21

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Martin Day (8-5) vs Timur Valiev (16-2-1) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov – Feb 6th

Joselyne Edwards (10-2) vs Karol Rosa (13-3) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov – Feb 6th

Youssef Zalal (10-3) vs Seungwoo Choi (8-3) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov – Feb 6th

Justin Jaynes (16-6) vs Devonte Smith (10-2) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov

Cody Stamann (19-3-1) vs Askar Askar (11-1) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov

Welterweight Championship: Kamaru Usman (17-1) vs Gilbert Burns (19-3) – UFC 258 – Feb 13th

Ricky Simon (17-3) vs Brian Kelleher (22-11) – UFC 258 – Feb 13th

Alexander Hernandez (12-3) vs Thiago Moises (14-4) – UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane – Feb 27th

Vince Cachero (7-3) vs Ronnie Lawrence (6-1) – UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane – Feb 27th

Zubaira Tukhugov (19-5-1) vs Ricardo Ramas (14-3) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimaev – Mar 13th

Tai Tuivasa (11-3) vs Don’Tale Mayes (8-4) – UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland – Mar 20th

Leonardo Santos (18-3-1) vs Grant Dawson (16-1) – UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland – Mar 20th

Bea Malecki (4-0) vs Norma Dumont (5-1) – UFC Fight Night: Till vs Vettori – Apr 10th

ONE Championship

Flyweight Championship: Adriano Moraes (18-3) vs Demetrious Johnson (30-3-1) – ONE on TNT – Apr 7th

Eddie Alvarez (30-7, 1 NC) vs Iuri Lapicus (14-1) – ONE on TNT – Apr 7th

