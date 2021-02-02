MMA Gambling Podcast - Episode 14 - Overeem vs Volkov, How to Pick a Live Dog

MMA Manifesto

February 2, 2021

Readers, lend me your ears – below is a link to the 14th episode of the MMA Gambling Podcast on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network. Hosted by me, co-hosted by MMA Manifesto senior writer Daniel Vreeland, we make picks for all the fights at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov plus detail how to pick a winning underdog.

Drinking game: every time Dan or myself butcher pronouncing a fighter’s name, take a shot.

Enjoy!

 

 

 

 

 

