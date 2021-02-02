The HOVG Podcast: Andrea Williams

By The Hall of Very Good | February 2, 2021 1:47 am



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Andrea Williams.

The author of Baseball’s Leading Lady talks to the boys about her journey of wanting to be Major League Baseball’s first female general manager to working alongside Bob Kendrick at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to writing about African-American icons Effa Manley and Charley Pride, what it would take for Hollywood to properly honor their memory and reveals (kinda) what she’s working on next.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Finally found the words I wanted to say about Charley Pride, about what he meant to country music and Black folk in country music—and also what he didn't. Hope y'all sit with it. https://t.co/Eff4bZ6juF — Andrea Williams (@AndreaWillWrite) December 15, 2020

How Charley Pride Went From Negro League Ballplayer to Country Music’s Jackie Robinson

History vs. Hollywood: 42

Effa Manley’s Hall of Fame Biography

ANDREA’S BOOK

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Patrick’s Custom Painting.