Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Feb 3/21

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire 552.5 2 2 Darrion Caldwell 218.5 3 3 A.J. McKee 203 4 4 Emmanuel Sanchez 191.5 5 5 Aaron Pico 108.5 5 5 Jay-Jay Wilson 108.5 7 7 Adam Borics 106 8 9 Aiden Lee 72.5 9 10 Henry Corrales 71 10 11 Weber Almeida 62.5 11 12 Tywan Claxton 62 12 13 Daniel Weichel 55.5 13 14 Pedro Carvalho 53.5 14 15 Gaston Bolanos 53 15 16 Brian Moore 48 16 27 Cody Law 47.5 17 17 Lucas Brennan 44 18 18 Jeremy Kennedy 41 19 19 Brandon Girtz 39 20 20 Ciaran Clarke 33.5 20 20 Richie Smullen 33.5 22 23 Dylan Logan 29 22 23 Saul Rogers 29 24 25 Ilias Bulaid 27.5 25 26 Chris Hatley 27 26 27 Asael Adjoudj 25 27 29 Gabriel Varga 22.5 28 31 Dominique Wooding 20 29 32 Matt Bessette 17.5 30 34 Jeremy Petley 12 31 35 Kevin Croom 10 32 36 Andrew Fisher 5 33 37 Andrew Salas 4.5 33 37 Harry Hardwick 4.5 33 37 John de Jesus 4.5 36 40 Arbi Mezhidov 0 36 40 Ashleigh Grimshaw 0 36 29 Erick Sanchez 0 36 40 Simone D’Anna 0 36 40 Vladyslav Parubchenko 0

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound

