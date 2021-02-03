Can the Chiefs Become the First Team in 15 Years to Win Consecutive Super Bowls?

It used to be a common thing that teams won consecutive Super Bowls, but it these days, it is a rare occurrence. The modern NFL with its salary cap, free agency and draft system that favors the weaker teams, makes it extremely difficult for teams to repeat.

But this year, the Chiefs have a chance to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls in more than 15 years.

In the early days of the Super Bowl, teams repeated often. Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers won the first two Super Bowls by a combined score of 68-24, easily beating the Chiefs and Raiders in back-to-back games. Hall of Famer Bart Starr was named the MVP in each of the first two Super Bowls.

The Miami Dolphins were the next team to win back-to-back games when they captured Super Bowls VII and VIII. Don Shula’s team completed the only perfect season in modern NFL history when they beat the Washington Redskins 14-7 to finish the year with a perfect 17-0 record (including playoffs). A year later, the Dolphins ran over the Minnesota Vikings, led by Larry Csonka’s record-breaking 145-yards rushing and two touchdowns.

The Steelers were the next team to win back-to-back Super Bowls and they did it twice. First, Pittsburgh won Super Bowls IX and X, beating the Vikings behind the running of Franco Harris and then the Cowboys behind the acrobatic catches of Lynn Swann. Pittsburgh later won Super Bowls XIII and XIV, knocking off the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams behind Terry Bradshaw to win four titles in six years and earn the title of the best team of the 1970s.

In the 80s, the San Francisco 49ers became the standard and they won four championships in that decade including back-to-back titles in 1988 and 1989 behind Joe Montana and Jerry Rice. Montana won four Super Bowls overall without ever losing one. His performances in the Super Bowl are hard to match.

In the early 1990s, it was the Dallas Cowboys turn to become the dominant team in the NFL. They won three Super Bowls in four years including consecutive wins in Super Bowl XXVII and XXVIII which both came over the Buffalo Bills. Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith were the catalysts for the Cowboys attack.

John Elway was past his prime when he led the Denver Broncos to back-to-back championships in Super Bowls XXXII and XXIII. A strong defense and the running of Terrell Davis helped propel the Broncos past the Packers and Falcons. Elway retired after winning his two titles and headed straight into the Hall of Fame.

The Patriots won two straight Super Bowls in the early 2000s behind a young quarterback named Tom Brady, beating the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII and then edging the Philadelphia Eagles the following year. Both wins came by three points and both times, Brady came through in the clutch to lead his club to victory.

But here we are in 2021 and no team has won consecutive Super Bowls since 2004-2005. Now the Chiefs have a chance to end that streak and prove that dynasties aren’t completely dead in the modern NFL.

And who knows, with another win, several Chiefs or Bucs players could find themselves a spot on the all-time Super Bowl team.

