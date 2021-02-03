MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Feb 3/21

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Ode Osbourne (8-3) vs Jerome Rivera (10-4) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov – Feb 6th
Jim Miller (32-15) vs Bobby Green (27-11-1) – UFC 258- Feb 13th
Jairzinho Rozenstruik (11-1) vs Ciryl Gane (7-0) – UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane – Feb 27th
Dustin Jacoby (13-5) vs Maxim Grishin (31-8-2) – UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane – Feb 27th
Marion Reneau (9-6-1) vs Macy Chiasson (6-1) – UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane – Feb 27th
Emily Whitmire (4-4) vs Sam Hughes (5-2) – UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane – Feb 27th
Kai Kara-France (21-9) vs Rogerio Bontorin (16-2) – UFC 259 – Mar 6th
Carlos Ulberg (3-0) vs Kennedy Nzechukwu (7-1) – UFC 259 – Mar 6th
Ray Rodriguez (16-7) vs Rani Yahya (26-10-1) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimaev – Mar 13th
Ben Rothwell (38-13) vs Philipe Lins (14-5) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimaev – Mar 13th
Vicente Luque (19-7-1) vs Tyron Woodley (19-6-1) – UFC 260 – Mar 27th
Sean O’Malley (12-1) vs Thomas Almeida (22-4) – UFC 260 – Mar 27th
Darren Till (18-3-1) vs Marvin Vettori (16-4-1) – UFC Fight Night: Till vs Vettori – Apr 10th
Zak Cummings (24-7) vs Sam Alvey (33-14-1) – UFC Fight Night: Till vs Vettori – Apr 10th
John Makdessi (17-7) vs Ignacio Bahamondes (11-3) – UFC Fight Night: Till vs Vettori – Apr 10th
Luis Saldana (14-6) vs Jordan Griffin (18-8) – UFC Fight Night: Till vs Vettori – Apr 10th
Arnold Allen (16-1) vs Sodiq Yussuf (11-1) – UFC Fight Night: Till vs Vettori – Apr 10th
Robert Whittaker (23-5) vs Paulo Costa (13-1) – UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Costa – Apr 17th
Chase Sherman (15-6) vs Parker Porter (10-6) – UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Costa – Apr 17th
Tracy Cortez (8-1) vs Justine Kish (7-3) – UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Costa – Apr 17th
Gerald Meerschaert (15-4) vs Bartosz Fabinski (31-14) – UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Costa – Apr 17th
