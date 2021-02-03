‘NXT’ (2/3/21) Results And Review: Edge Appears, Matches Announced For 'Vengeance Day'

NXT took place at the Capital Wrestling Center where the show would feature the appearance of the 2021 Royal Rumble winner and Hall Of Famer Edge. Also, the Dusty Rhodes Classic continued with The Undisputed Era taking on Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher on the men’s side and Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez took on Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro on the women’s side.

The show kicked off with Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai backstage. They said tonight’s match is going to be a breeze. They said their next stop is TakeOver.

A video promo of Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro saying their Cinderella story continues after tonight and they will go on to win the tournament.

Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai Defeated Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter To Advance In The Dusty Rhodes Classic

Toni Storm was interviewed about being in the Triple Threat match for the NXT Women’s Championship at Vengeance Takeover. Toni said last week was a preview of what is going to happen. She said they can’t stop her because she is at the top of her game and she will show everyone tonight.

Austin Theory Defeated Leon Ruff

Austin continued the attack on Leon after the match. He went outside the ring and grabbed the ring bell. Dexter Lumis came out of nowhere, grabbed the ring bell and put Theory in the clutch. As he let Theory go, he got a piece of his hair.

A highlight package of Legado Del Fantasma showed Santos Escobar claiming he will lay waist to Curt Stallion and continue his reign. He tells Curt and Lucha House Party that the end is near.

A vignette from for Xia Li and Boa’s master Tian Sha was shown.

"𝘚𝘩𝘦 𝘸𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘩𝘦 𝘥𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘪𝘴𝘦𝘥.

𝘚𝘩𝘦 𝘸𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘧𝘦𝘢𝘳 𝘪𝘯 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘴, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘧𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘯𝘢𝘮𝘦

𝒕𝒊𝒂𝒏 𝒔𝒉𝒂

𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦."#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Y0WphQYYE6 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 4, 2021

Legado Del Fantasma Defeated Lucha House Party To Advance In The Dusty Rhodes Classic

MSK’s music hit and they came out. They say their great feeling will wear off because they will beat the brakes off them next week. They said they will win the Dusty Rhodes Classic. They said it will be MSK all night and all day.

Footge showed Pete Dunne, Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan arrived at the Center.

Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch came out to the ring. Pete said that he delivered the message to Finn by snapping his fingers last week that he is not waiting anymore. Finn Balor came out to the ring. Finn said Pete is still hiding behind the two clowns. Pete said he is not hiding from anyone. Oney and Danny leave the ring. Pete said the first chance he gets, the title will be his. Finn said at Vengeance Day, it will be them facing for the NXT title. Edge’s music played and he came out to the ring. He says the focus of NXT is wrestling. He said he watched the show as a fan and saw passion in everyone. He tells them this show helped him find his passion to get his career back. He said he sees two of the best. He looks at Pete saying that he sees himself in him. He tells Finn that he is in a zone that is special to watch. He says he’ll watch their match at Takeover because he never held the NXT title. He said no matter who wins, he might make his choice on the NXT title.

Johnny Gargano was interviewed about Theory’s match with Leon Ruff and he said Austin showed the way to win a match and Austin will take care of Lumis. Johnny said he is confident that Candice and Indi saying they will win the Dusty Classic. The interviewer also announced to him that he will be defending the North American title at Vengeance Day against Kushida. he freaked out and had her follow him.

Gargano went to Regal’s office with her and knocked on the door but Kushida answered. He tells Gargano that Regal is busy now. Gargano tells him he’ll come back later but then attacks Kushida. Kushida takes Gargano out with a kick to the elbow. Referee’s try to separate Kushida from him as Gargano was screaming in pain.

Toni Storm Vs. Jessi Kamea Ended In A No Contest

Mercedes Martinez attacked Toni in the ring and they brawled. Io Shirai came out. Toni and Mercedes knocked each other down. Io moonsaulted onto both of them as Toni and Mercedes fought outside.

Curt Stallion cut a video promo saying that this is the biggest opportunity in his life. He said Santos is running but tonight he has him backed in a corner. He said he is making everyone in Texas proud.

Santos Escobar Defeated Curt Stallion To Retain The Cruiserweight Championship

Scarlet looked on from the platform at Santos. Karrion Kross came out and destroyed Legado Del Fantasma. Kross came in to confront Santos. Kross says he’ll give Santos the gift of time and time to think about the inevitable. Santos leaves the ring.

Edge was seen with Bronson Reed and left the Center. The cameras caught up with Edge outside asking if he knows what he is going to do. He said no but he wouldn’t tell them anyway. Karrion Kross came up to him saying he will need to make the decision carefully because he will be NXT Champion again. Edge said what he says might motivate him to come back to NXT and challenge for the title. Edge leaves.

Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher Defeated Undisputed Era To Advance In The Dusty Rhodes Classic

The Grizzled Young Veterans came out and went face to face with Thatcher and Ciampa on the stage as they are facing next week in the semi finals. Ciampa and Thatcher went at them but referee’s held them back. The show ends.

Overall Review: This was a really good show. I think with Edge appearing on the show it made things a lot interesting. I doubt they actually have Edge choose to challenge for the NXT Championship. All this was to me was a tease and a ratings pop. The Dusty Rhodes Classic tag matches were really good especially the main event. The match with Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai getting the win was good but there were some slips up in that one. They were also announcing a lot of matches for their next TakeOver show last Sunday which I thought it was ridiculous that just now they are announcing the NXT title match and the North American title match and not spend enough time building up to those matches on the show. The Cruiserweight title match was good but I couldn’t fully get into it. They were trying to pump up Stallion before the match but I couldn’t really get invested in it. Karrion Kross targeting Santos I really see no point in doing that but it is what it is. Everything else had really good in ring action and segments.

Grade: 6/10