Bradley Beal passes Michael Jordan for most consecutive 25+ point games to start a season

Bradley Beal now owns the longest streak of 25+ points to start a season since the NBA-ABA merger (1976). Beal’s 17-game streak passed Michael Jordan’s 16-game streak to start the 1988-89 season. Wilt Chamberlain holds the all-time record when he scored 25+ points in every single one of his 80 regular-season games in 1961-62. “If one man did it then it is definitely possible,” Beal said smart-alecky when asked if it would be plausible to surpass Wilt’s record. “I’m not worried about it.”

“It’s pretty cool, it’s a remarkable achievement. It’s not something you always shoot for but it is amazing,” Beal reflected. “To pass him is always a great feeling. It’s something you kind of always put in your accolades, but at the same time, it felt even better getting it in a win. Milestone in a lot of fashions tonight so I was happy we got the W overall, but to pass Mike like you said, it means a lot.”

Bradley Beal looking at Wilt Chamberlain's 80-game streak of 25+ points like pic.twitter.com/jGENVO3aif — Hoop District (@Hoop_District) February 4, 2021

The odds are Beal will eventually have a poor offensive game where he does not eclipse 25 points, but as the NBA’s leading scorer he is in the conversation for most lethal threats in the league today.

“I think there’s no question about it,” Davis Bertans responded when asked if he thinks Beal should be an All-Star starter. “His game speaks for itself. I don’t think we need to advertise that he’s an All-Star. He was supposed to be last year and this year there’s no question about it.”