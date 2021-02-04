Celtics

Danny Ainge gets specific when asked about Celtics needs, TPE

Red's Army

By February 4, 2021 1:33 pm

If you watched the Celtics broadcast last night, the name Harrison Barnes came up several times. Barnes fits both the size (6-8) and shooting (41% 3 FG) that Danny Ainge seeks.

Other names often thrown about are Aaron Gordon, Evan Fornier, Jerami Grant, Larry Nance Jr., PJ Tucker, Terence Ross, and George Hill. Not all fill the size need.

With injuries derailing Orlando’s hot start, it’s expected there will be some type of sell-off including Gordon and Fornier. After signing a $60 million contract, Grant is putting up crazy numbers in Detroit. But some wonder if Grant is more of a trade chip than a building block.

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps wrote a lengthy story on how there’s very little star power (either team or player) attached to this year’s trade deadline. True, but I’m puzzled why the Celtics and their massive TPE are not referenced once in this story. From my perspective, it’s not a matter of will the Celtics make a deal, it’s all about who they’re going to acquire.

