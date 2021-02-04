Danny Ainge gets specific when asked about Celtics needs, TPE

Asked on @Toucherandrich what Boston’s biggest need is with the trade exception, Danny Ainge picks “shooting with size.” Says team is looking for a complete player who can help defensive focus, too. Called traded deadline the sweet spot for likely using TPE. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) February 4, 2021

Sounds like @celtics Danny Ainge is a "No, Thanks" on JJ Redick:

"I know that we have not won a championship but we need defense. It is hard to find a shooter that can’t guard anybody and expect that person to make a major change on our team." — Sean Deveney (@SeanDeveney) February 4, 2021

If you watched the Celtics broadcast last night, the name Harrison Barnes came up several times. Barnes fits both the size (6-8) and shooting (41% 3 FG) that Danny Ainge seeks.

Other names often thrown about are Aaron Gordon, Evan Fornier, Jerami Grant, Larry Nance Jr., PJ Tucker, Terence Ross, and George Hill. Not all fill the size need.

With injuries derailing Orlando’s hot start, it’s expected there will be some type of sell-off including Gordon and Fornier. After signing a $60 million contract, Grant is putting up crazy numbers in Detroit. But some wonder if Grant is more of a trade chip than a building block.

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps wrote a lengthy story on how there’s very little star power (either team or player) attached to this year’s trade deadline. True, but I’m puzzled why the Celtics and their massive TPE are not referenced once in this story. From my perspective, it’s not a matter of will the Celtics make a deal, it’s all about who they’re going to acquire.