Mental health and more: Hunting during COVID-19

With the pandemic still afflicting the United States and wider world, it’s important more than ever to look towards our own wellbeing. Mental health is relevant more than ever before, with many adults struggling to manage the stress and uncertainty associated with surviving in one of the most difficult periods in our lives.

With this in mind, the Wildlife Chase team want to take a moment to run you through the mental health benefits associated with outdoors hunting. When performed in a socially conscious manner such as solo hunting, it’s a fantastic means of maintaining and improving your mental health while avoiding the virus – or being a spreader of it.

So, what exactly is it about hunting that makes it so beneficial to the mind?

Physical health means mental health

Our mind and our body operate in a symbiotic manner, meaning that they both rely on the health of the other to survive themselves. A healthy mind manifests in the body as less sickness and disease, and a strong body helps you to maintain your mental energy and a positive outlook.

Because of this, the physical benefits of hunting are tremendously important during COVID-19. Hunting requires you to trek long periods with heavy loads on your back, working every muscle in your body as you stabilise your load and navigate challenging terrain. Whether you are trekking through woods, navigating a river or preparing your equipment, you’re building a stronger body – and a stronger mind as a result.

Connecting with nature

One of the hallmarks of the struggles of COVID-19 is that it’s inescapable in society. We see reminders of it everywhere, from closed shops to the masks we wear to keep ourselves and others safe. It’s hard to get a break from the virus and its constant presence is taxing on our minds.

Stress isn’t always something we can feel consciously. Much of it lurks behind our conscious, affecting our mood and forcing us to act in surprising and unexpected ways. And during a pandemic like this, it’s fair to say that everyone is feeling it more than would otherwise be the case.

Because of this, nature is the ideal antidote. When you’re alone in a hunting grounds or a national park, you’re finally free from the mental burden of the virus. Peer-reviewed scientific studies have long associated exercise outdoors with decreases in anger, depression and stress levels in the body and mind.

Hunting, therefore, provides this in abundance. It gives you an ideal break from the world and its stressors, placing you into a focused activity in a beautiful surrounding.

Nutrition and food budgets

Many families are struggling financially during the pandemic – it’s no secret. Many jobs have been lost and it’s common for adults who were previously secure financially to find themselves looking for new ways to get by.

Hunting can help families and adults who find themselves in this situation. We’re all familiar with just how much food and healthy nutrition an animal like a deer can provide; it can keep a family going for weeks. Often available at a very low cost in a hunting tag and the gear you use, now more than ever you can rise to the occasion and be a provider for you and your family, hunting lean and healthy protein to stock your larder and table with. In a period where money is tight, being able to secure good nutrition at such a low cost is a massive deal.

Best wishes!

And there you have it: Just a few examples of why hunting can be such a beneficial thing to partake in during the pandemic. Done sensibly and responsibly, it can help to keep you and your family fed – and your mental health as positive as it can possibly be.