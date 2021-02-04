Ten (Or So) Numbers After The First 10 Pens Games

It took just 3 weeks for the Penguins to have games postponed with Covid rearing its ugly head. Though John Marino has found himself on the Covid Protocol list, we need only look to New Jersey and the Devils with their 17 players on the list dictating this little lull in the Pens schedule.

This mini break a gives the Penguins some time to work on some of the problems plaguing them so far before heading to New York to face the Islanders (3-4-2, 9 points, 7th in the division) on Saturday night.

The few days off also give us an opportunity to dig a little deeper into the Penguins’ problems (and successes) after their first 10 games of the season, where they have a record of 5-4-1, good for 11 points and 4th place in their division.

So let’s take a look at some of that, shall we?

1 – The amount of regulation wins the Penguins have this season. Three of their 5 have come before heading to the shootout, but notching just one regulation win isn’t ever going to cut it, even this early in the season. On the plus side, they’re sort of grinding out results despite not playing particularly well, winning 42.9% of their games when trailing after 2 periods (4th best in the NHL) and 40% of their games when conceding the first goal (tied 12th best in the NHL). But in a season where every game is against divisional opposition, ceding points to the rest of the division isn’t exactly a positive path forward for a team with playoff and Stanley Cup aspirations.

The Penguins have members of their top power-play unit shooting around or through tri-pod “dummies.” pic.twitter.com/Qi0ee9eNqH — Seth Rorabaugh (@SethRorabaugh) February 4, 2021

Ending the overall static-ness, shooting the puck, and crashing the net have to be the first steps towards rectifying the powerplay’s struggles.