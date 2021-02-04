Things to consider when shopping for Stand up paddleboard for children

Stand up paddleboarding (SUP) can be your favorite leisurely pursuit for diverse reasons. You may want to glide on the calm lake waters to relax or chase the freewheeling ocean waves for a dose of adventure. From yoga to fast-paced paddling, you can be interested in trying different workout methods. No matter what you want to do, paddleboarding can be your idea of a perfect recreation. And when you are passionate about it, you may want to pass on this trait to your kids too. After all, it is a healthy outdoor activity and one of the best water sports. The whole family can take part in this hassle-free while having a fun-filled time.

For this, you have to get your young kids or teens a good board first. Grownup boards will not be efficient for them. Since there are plenty of affordable options, you don’t need to worry about your budget. But you have to pick something with the right features for their safe and enjoyable experience with paddleboarding. Here are some quick suggestions in this context to make your job easy. Let’s explore them.

Buying a kid’s SUP

Types of SUP hulls

At the time of browsing paddleboard surf choices, you should look at their bodies or hulls. The shape of the body plays a critical role in its performance in the water. Usually, you see planning hulls and displacement hulls. A few hybrid designs can also be there. Although both planing and displacement models are useful, you have to know how one can be different from the other and where. For example, planing hulls resemble surfboards. These flat and wide models help young enthusiasts to surf on top of the water with greater control. From leisure paddling to whitewater to yoga and surfing, they can do anything on it.

The other variety includes models with pointed nose or narrow front end. These look much like a kayak or canoe. Such design enables riders to make their way forward through slicing the water and gain speed while having a smooth ride. It requires less physical effort for paddling. As a result, it can be easier to travel a long distance quickly. But these may not be so easy to maneuver as a planing hull.

Both these designs are apt for beginners. But you can assess your selection based on your kid’s skill levels.

Types of SUPs

There can be again two configurations in planing and displacement hulls: solid and inflatable. When it comes to kids, buying the latter option makes more sense for various factors. Inflatable boards tend to be durable, and hence, wouldn’t succumb to damage or mistreatment quickly. Plus, your kid can ride safely on one of these without getting too hurt. Even if it hits their head or the kids end up hitting you with this, there is not too much risk. Usually, inflatable SUPs feature flexible fins, which can be another reason to choose them. The solid boards typically come with hardboard fins that can cause a sharp cut on the skin and force the kid to stay out of the water for some time.

When shopping for kids, you should ideally pick a board less than 10 inches in length. Some suggest that an 8-inch length can be even better with a 29-30 inches width. For river surfing, you can even get a seven-inch board for your kid.

Inflatable SUPs don’t require ample storage space due to the compact size. You can deflate and store them anywhere in your small house or condo or even a car trunk. At the same time, they are lightweight so that you can carry them easily during your vacation.

Weight capacity

Whether you need one for yourself or your kid, your choice can be appropriate only if it gives your body proper support and stability while riding on the water. In that sense, you need to check their ability to support a specific amount of body weight. The weight capacities usually get a mention in specifications. Companies indicate them in pounds. As a rule of thumb, it is better to select a board that offers a more weight limit than your kid’s actual weight. If he or she carries any other thing with them on the board, such as a dog, you have to calculate that weight also. And everything combined should weigh decently less than the real weight capacity of the gear.

Otherwise, the paddling board can sink or may not move effortlessly on the water. The kid will not enjoy the experience too.

Board thickness

You can believe that a thicker SUP would be an ideal choice. But it is not so easy to decide. Experts say that five-inch thickness is more suitable than six-inch for its ability to ensure balance, maneuvering, and surfing. But along with this, you also need to consider a lot of other details, such as board volume, kid’s weight, activity type, etc.

Fin system

Flexible fins can be the right thing for your kids. They can adjust them according to their riding needs to improve stability, drag, and everything else. With easy lock systems, they can feel at ease.

Spending time with kids and family while participating in water sports can be exciting. Most people look forward to such relaxing and high-energy times. But when you are with young kids, you have to think of their safety first. Paddling board varieties can be overwhelming. Still, you cannot afford to pick anything to avoid the hassle of skimming through the options. A bit of research would come in handy. Or better, you should read product reviews to understand what a specific board offers and why people recommend this. If you think something matches your requirements, you don’t need to hesitate.

You can get the best SUP for your sweetheart and go surfing. Even if it is the beginning for them, you wouldn’t have to worry about their security with the branded and high-rated product as much. You can trust it to support your kid and their interaction with the water.