Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday February 5

7:30am: ONE: Unbreakable III (B/R Live)

12:00pm: Bellarmine vs. Campbell (ESPN+)

2:30pm: Bellarmine vs. Chattanooga (ESPN+)

3:00pm: B1G Wrestling: On The Mat (BigTen)

4:00pm: Appalachian State vs. VMI (ESPN+)

5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

5:00pm: Central Michigan vs. Cleveland State (ESPN+)

5:00pm: Chattanooga vs. Campbell (ESPN+)

5:00pm: Combat Quest 11 Prelims (FREE Fite.tv)

5:30pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

6:00pm: Duke vs. Virginia (ACC Network)

6:00pm: North Carolina vs. Pitt (ACC Network)

6:00pm: JABS with Mannix & Mora (DAZN)

6:05pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

7:00pm: The Citadel vs. VMI (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Playback: Braekhus vs. McCaskill w/Jessica McCaskill and Rick Ramos (DAZN)

7:00pm: Combat Quest 11 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

7:30pm: George Mason vs. Navy (ESPN+)

8:00pm: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 15 Prelims (FREE Fite.tv)

8:00pm: NC State vs. Virginia Tech (ACC Network)

9:00pm: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 15: Knucklemania ($39.99 Pay-Per-View)

9:00pm: The Ak & Barak Show (DAZN)

Saturday February 6

9:00am: 2021 Heroes Conquest (FloWrestling)

12:00pm: 2021 Wyoming Tri-Meet (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: The Golden Cage 3 (UFC Fight Pass)

2:00pm: Gardner-Webb vs. Presbyterian (ESPN+)

5:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN+)

5:00pm: Davidson vs. Presbyterian (ESPN+)

5:00pm: BJJ Stars V: Heavyweight Grand Prix (FloGrappling)

7:00pm: The Making of GGG: Episode 2 (DAZN)

7:00pm: MFC 13 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

7:30pm: RDR Promotions: Smith vs. Foster ($9.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov (ESPN+)

8:00pm: 2021 Northern Colorado Quad Meet (FloWrestling)

8:00pm: Back to Action: Trout vs. Garcia ($14.99 Fite.tv)

11:00pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

11:00pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

Sunday February 7

11:30am: Purdue vs. Iowa (BigTen)

12:00pm: 2021 North Dakota State Tri-Meet (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: Kent State vs. Ohio (ESPN+)

2:00pm: SIU Edwardsville vs. Missouri (ESPN3)

2:00pm: Ohio State vs. Iowa (BigTen)

8:00pm: Little Rock vs. Oklahoma State (ESPN+)

Top-10 Viewing Options: Wouldn’t it be funny if this was Paige’s vision quest and she becomes the best bareknuckle boxer in history?

1. UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov: This is a good, deep card for an ESPN+ show, which have usually been ghastly.

2. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 15: Knucklemania: BKFC is really banking on this card, literally. They signed Paige Van Zant to an absolutely monster deal, and now they’re charging 40 bucks in the hopes that you want to see a pretty girl get her face re-arranged. And know what? I will. But they did lay out a pretty solid card, including Chris Leben’s “retirement” fight, as if anyone stays retired in this business.

3. ONE: Unbreakable III: Better than the second Unbreakable, much worse than the first.

4. BJJ Stars V: Heavyweight Grand Prix: I do love a good one-night tournament, and this will get the job done.

5. Playback: Braekhus vs. McCaskill w/Jessica McCaskill and Rick Ramos: One of the biggest upsets in women’s boxing history gets a rewatch.

6. NC State vs. Virginia Tech: Your best wrestling matchup of the week, featuring a #2 vs. #4 matchup at 184lbs.

7. Ohio State vs. Iowa: B1G BEEF.

8. The Making of GGG: Episode 2: DAZN’s original content game rolls along with Part 2 of their GGG doc.

9. MFC 13: Your best kickboxing option of the weekend, and it’s a poor one.

10. JABS with Mannix & Mora: I’ve become a big fan of this weekly dose of the sweet science.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

N/A

BOXING

5. Vacant WBO Latino Junior Lightweight Championship: Claudio Fernando Echegaray (22-4-2) vs. Matias Carlos Adrian Rueda (34-1)

4. Light Heavyweight Bare Knuckle Bout: Chris Leben (2-1) vs. Quentin Henry (2-0) [Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 15]

3. WBC World Female Junior Featherweight Championship: Yamileth Mercado (c) (16-2) vs. Julissa Alejandra Guzman (11-1-2) [Azteca]

2. Women’s Featherweight Bare Knuckle Bout: Britain Hart (1-2) vs. Paige VanZant (0-0) [Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 15]

1. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Lightweight Championship: Johnny Bedford (c) (5-0) vs. Dat Nguyen (2-0) [Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 15]

MMA

5. Featherweight Bout: Askar Askar (11-1) vs. Cody Stamann (19-3-1) [UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov]

4. Women’s Atomweight Bout: Alyona Rassohyna (12-4) vs. Stamp Fairtex (5-0) [ONE: Unbreakable III]

3. Flyweight Bout: Alexandre Pantoja (22-5) vs. Manel Kape (15-4) [UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov]

2. Heavyweight Bout: Alexander Volkov (32-8) vs. Alistair Overeem (47-18) [UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov]

1. Bantamweight Bout: Cory Sandhagen (13-2) vs. Frankie Edgar (24-8-1) [UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Black Belt No-Gi Superfight: Isaque Bahiense vs. Roberto Jimenez [BJJ Stars V]

4. Black Belt No-Gi Superfight: Beatriz Mesquita vs. Thamara Fereira [BJJ Stars V]

3. 184lb Bout: #2 Hunter Bolen (VT) vs. #4 Trent Hidlay (NCST) [Virginia Tech vs. NC State]

2. Black Belt Superfight: Gustavo Batista vs. Leandro Lo [BJJ Stars V]

1. Heavyweight Grand Prix [BJJ Stars V]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man betting on bare-knuckle boxing like it’s 1894 attempts to make some dollars to get his wagon fixed.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Cory Sandhagen vs. Frankie Edgar

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Askar Askar vs. Cody Stamann

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Leandro Lo over Gustavo Batista

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov

Upset of the Week: Alistair Overeem over Alexander Volkov

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Britain Hart vs. Paige VanZant