Can any of the early NHL divisional leaders go all the way?

Now that a full month of hockey action has brought us some fascinating results, January has also produced some interesting early pathfinders, eagerly positioned where few expected them to be. Based on the teams that were leading each division at the start of February, let’s take a look at their chances of continuing to set the pace over the next two months.

Montréal Canadiens

What’s not to love about a division exclusively featuring all the Canadian teams, packed with local and regional rivalries, albeit for just this one season according to the NHL. Still, there are plenty of bragging rights in the Great White North to be had, which makes it all the more ironic the Montréal Canadiens are leading the way.

But can the Canadiens actually go all the way this season? Well, of all the 31 teams competing in the NHL this season, the vast majority of sportsbooks regard them as middle of the road candidates. Nevertheless, they have made a magnificent start to the 2020-21 Regular Season campaign.

Perched at the top of the Scotia North Division, the Canadiens could be a genuine NHL surprise package this year, boasting a +17 goal difference that’s much greater than everyone else. Not even the Toronto Maple Leafs at +4 can match those numbers, and they still remain the most fancied Canadian team for a deep run at the Stanley Cup.

St Louis Blues

Pondering how the Blues will fare is never an easy task. At the start of the season we suggested it was perhaps too soon for any overreactions, after an impressive 4-1 victory against the Colorado Avalanche was followed by a crushing 0-8 defeat, against the same rival no less. If anything, this highlighted the difficulty in predicting how they might fare.

However, the Blues have since produced several impressive displays on the ice, achieving a level of consistency and performance that marks them as potential contenders. While the sportsbooks do feel the Blues will enjoy a strong Regular Season, they are less convinced the team will make a deep run in the Playoffs. Interestingly, divisional rivals Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights are the hottest of tips, both priced at +700 to win the Stanley Cup this year.

Philadelphia Flyers

For a team that hasn’t won a divisional title pennant since the 2001-02 NHL campaign, let alone the Stanley Cup since their dynasty era of the mid-1970’s, the Philadelphia Flyers are certainly doing plenty to encourage their fans this season. Heading into the month of February as MassMutual East Division leaders is reason enough for them to get excited.

Through January the Flyers were quite literally, well, flying. Pittsburgh Penguins were crushed twice, then despite a 6-1 reverse against Buffalo Sabres, the Flyers won 0-3 the following day. After two frustrating results against the Boston Bruins, the Flyers took off again with four wins on the spin, defeating New Jersey Devils twice and New York Islanders twice.

The true test of character for this team will be keeping the momentum going, with the Flyers and the Bruins tipped as the two strongest Stanley Cup contenders in the NHL picks, hailing from this division. Just winning the divisional title would be a huge success for the Flyers, although head coach Alain Vigneault will undoubtedly have much bigger ambitions.

Carolina Hurricanes

The last time the Carolina Hurricanes won a divisional title, they blew everyone away in the 2005-06 Playoffs like a powerful gust of wind. That storm only settling after beating the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup. Having failed to reach the same heights ever since that fabulous campaign, there’s hope once again.

Let’s not forget that following some careful rebuilding of the roster, the Hurricanes now have a very capable team. After nine seasons of obscurity and abject failure, the last two campaigns at least brought a return to the Playoffs. This year, even the bookies believe Carolina are amongst the ten best NHL teams.

Having made a potent start to the 2020-21 Regular Season, winning six with just the one defeat in January, they top the Discover Central Division. This team actually seems to have the chops to be divisional title winners, although Florida Panthers have also made a great start, while 2019-20 Stanley Cup winners Tampa Bay Lightning could be ready to strike again.

Genuine Contenders

Of all the four teams we’ve looked at here, given their promising start, each of them is genuinely capable of reaching the Playoffs. As for going all the way and winning the Stanley Cup, it’s hard to look beyond the Philadelphia Flyers as the best of the bunch. They have all the right components for a deep run this year.