Cardinals trade outfielder Dexter Fowler to the Angels

Outfielder Dexter Fowler of Atlanta, GA has been traded according to the Canadian Press. In the deal, Fowler goes from the St. Louis Cardinals to the Los Angeles Angels for a player to be named later and cash.

The Angels become Fowler’s fifth Major League Baseball team. In addition to the Cardinals, Fowler has played for the Colorado Rockies, Houston Astros, and Chicago Cubs.

By being traded to the Angels, Fowler will be in the American League for the first time. Just don’t expect Fowler, who is 34 years of age, to see much time at designated hitter. That is because the Angels are expected to use Shohei Ohtani at designated hitter when he is not pitching. The Angels also have the 41-year-old Albert Pujols, who will need to see his fair share at designated hitter when not at first base.

Last season, Fowler batted .233 with four home runs, and 15 runs batted in. During 101 plate appearances, and 90 at bats, Fowler scored 14 runs, and had 21 hits, two doubles, one stolen base, 10 walks, 35 total bases, an on base percentage of .317, and a slugging percentage of .389.

In 2010, Fowler led Major League Baseball with 14 triples. For the first six seasons of Major League Baseball, Fowler had the luxury of hitting at Coors Field in Denver, the most-hitter friendly ballpark in the Major Leagues.

Then in 2016, Fowler had a magical season with the Chicago Cubs. He not only was a National League All-Star, but won the World Series with the Cubs as well. He batted .276 with 13 home runs and 48 runs batted in, and had a career-high .393 on base percentage.

With the Angels, Fowler will be reunited with manager Joe Maddon. Fowler and Maddon were together with the Cubs in 2015 and 2016. Fowler also becomes the second player this week who becomes reunited with the Angels’ skipper. On Tuesday, the Angels acquired pitcher Alex Cobb in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles. Cobb and Maddon were together with the Tampa Bay Rays.