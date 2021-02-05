Combat

Fight of the Day: Albert Kraus vs. Kaolan Kaovichit

Fight of the Day: Albert Kraus vs. Kaolan Kaovichit

Combat

Fight of the Day: Albert Kraus vs. Kaolan Kaovichit

By February 5, 2021 12:23 pm

By |

 

Date: May 11, 2002
Card: K-1 World MAX World Tournament Final
Championship(s): K-1 World MAX Tournament Final
Venue: Nippon Budokan
Location: Tokyo, Japan

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar, Updates

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Combat
Home