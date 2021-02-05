The Livest Dog at UFC Overeem vs Volkov: Alistair Overeem

MMA

Nov 24, 2018; Beijing, China; Alistair Overeem (red gloves) defeats Sergei Pavlovich (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Cadillac Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Watch live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Alistair Overeem

Opponent: Alexander Volkov

Odds: +160 (bet $100 to win $160)

On first sight these odds perplexed me. I thought for sure that I was seeing things because I had Overeem pegged as the favorite. Since losing back to back fights against Curtis Blaydes and Francis Ngannou, Overeem has gone 4-1. The lone loss in that span was to Jair Rozenstruik, whom he was beating for 24:45. Also, all the wins in that span came by stoppage.

Volkov, on the other hand, is just 2-2 in his last four with a decision win over Greg Hardy. While that win was dominant and one-sided, it isn’t exactly an advertisement for finishing ability. Hardy looked exhausted in many of his other bouts, yet Volkov couldn’t seem to step on the gas enough to get him out.

I can’t see Volkov getting Overeem out of there. I also can’t see Volkov standing with Overeem for a full 25 mins. With Overeem also holding a decided grappling advantage, I’m left scratching my head for a way Volkov would win this fight.

2021 Record: 0-2 (1 withdrawal)
Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -($200)
Return on Investment: -100%

2018-20 Record: 45-72 (+1.1%)

