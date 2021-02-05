UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Feb 5/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 2 3 Justin Gaethje 328 2 3 4 Charles Oliveira 327.5 3 4 2 Dustin Poirier 304.5 4 5 6 Tony Ferguson 231 5 11 Josh Emmett 203 5 7 13 Kevin Lee 203 7 10 14 Beneil Dariush 176 8 6 9 Dan Hooker 168 9 8 7 Conor McGregor 166.5 10 12 11 Carlos Diego Ferreira 161 11 13 8 Rafael dos Anjos 152 12 14 Alexander Hernandez 141 13 15 Francisco Trinaldo 132.5 14 16 10 Paul Felder 129.5 15 16 Drew Dober 128.5 16 21 Scott Holtzman 109.5 17 22 Jim Miller 89 18 23 Vinc Pichel 87 19 24 Renato Moicano 77.5 20 25 Leonardo Santos 74 21 26 Yancy Medeiros 72 22 NR Grant Dawson 68 22 27 Khama Worthy 68 24 29 Rafael Fiziev 67 25 30 Damir Hadzovic 66.5 26 NR 5 Michael Chandler 65 27 32 Gabriel Benitez 61 28 33 Jalin Turner 60 29 35 Arman Tsarukyan 56 30 34 Chris Gruetzemacher 54 31 37 Nasrat Haqparast 46.5 32 38 Clay Guida 45 33 39 Joel Alvarez 43.5 34 40 Devonte Smith 43 35 41 Drakkar Klose 41 36 42 John Makdessi 40.5 37 50 Roosevelt Roberts 39 37 45 Lando Vannata 38 39 46 Michael Johnson 37.5 40 47 Rick Glenn 37 41 48 Bobby Green 36.5 42 49 Marc Diakiese 35 43 50 Kevin Aguilar 34 44 52 Joe Solecki 33.5 45 53 Alan Patrick 28 46 54 Don Madge 27.5 47 55 Brad Riddell 27 48 56 Frank Camacho 26.5 49 57 Austin Hubbard 26 50 58 Jordan Leavitt 25 51 60 Thiago Moises 23 52 31 Magomed Mustafaev 22.5 53 59 Matt Frevola 22 54 63 Christos Giagos 20.5 55 43 Alexander Yakovlev 20 56 64 Mark Madsen 14 56 63 Mike Davis 14 58 67 Luigi Vendramini 10 59 69 Fares Ziam 5 59 69 Guram Kutateladze 5 61 71 Alex da Silva 4.5 62 72 Brok Weaver 4 62 72 Justin Jaynes 4 64 74 Jessin Ayari 3.5 65 75 Aalon Cruz 0 65 75 Alexander Munoz 0 65 75 Jai Herbert 0 65 75 Jamie Mullarkey 0 65 NR Kevin Croom 0 65 NR Mason Jones 0 65 75 Mateusz Gamrot 0 65 75 Rodrigo Vargas 0

Check back Monday for our featherweight rankings

