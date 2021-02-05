UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Feb 5/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|2
|3
|Justin Gaethje
|328
|2
|3
|4
|Charles Oliveira
|327.5
|3
|4
|2
|Dustin Poirier
|304.5
|4
|5
|6
|Tony Ferguson
|231
|5
|11
|Josh Emmett
|203
|5
|7
|13
|Kevin Lee
|203
|7
|10
|14
|Beneil Dariush
|176
|8
|6
|9
|Dan Hooker
|168
|9
|8
|7
|Conor McGregor
|166.5
|10
|12
|11
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|161
|11
|13
|8
|Rafael dos Anjos
|152
|12
|14
|Alexander Hernandez
|141
|13
|15
|Francisco Trinaldo
|132.5
|14
|16
|10
|Paul Felder
|129.5
|15
|16
|Drew Dober
|128.5
|16
|21
|Scott Holtzman
|109.5
|17
|22
|Jim Miller
|89
|18
|23
|Vinc Pichel
|87
|19
|24
|Renato Moicano
|77.5
|20
|25
|Leonardo Santos
|74
|21
|26
|Yancy Medeiros
|72
|22
|NR
|Grant Dawson
|68
|22
|27
|Khama Worthy
|68
|24
|29
|Rafael Fiziev
|67
|25
|30
|Damir Hadzovic
|66.5
|26
|NR
|5
|Michael Chandler
|65
|27
|32
|Gabriel Benitez
|61
|28
|33
|Jalin Turner
|60
|29
|35
|Arman Tsarukyan
|56
|30
|34
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|54
|31
|37
|Nasrat Haqparast
|46.5
|32
|38
|Clay Guida
|45
|33
|39
|Joel Alvarez
|43.5
|34
|40
|Devonte Smith
|43
|35
|41
|Drakkar Klose
|41
|36
|42
|John Makdessi
|40.5
|37
|50
|Roosevelt Roberts
|39
|37
|45
|Lando Vannata
|38
|39
|46
|Michael Johnson
|37.5
|40
|47
|Rick Glenn
|37
|41
|48
|Bobby Green
|36.5
|42
|49
|Marc Diakiese
|35
|43
|50
|Kevin Aguilar
|34
|44
|52
|Joe Solecki
|33.5
|45
|53
|Alan Patrick
|28
|46
|54
|Don Madge
|27.5
|47
|55
|Brad Riddell
|27
|48
|56
|Frank Camacho
|26.5
|49
|57
|Austin Hubbard
|26
|50
|58
|Jordan Leavitt
|25
|51
|60
|Thiago Moises
|23
|52
|31
|Magomed Mustafaev
|22.5
|53
|59
|Matt Frevola
|22
|54
|63
|Christos Giagos
|20.5
|55
|43
|Alexander Yakovlev
|20
|56
|64
|Mark Madsen
|14
|56
|63
|Mike Davis
|14
|58
|67
|Luigi Vendramini
|10
|59
|69
|Fares Ziam
|5
|59
|69
|Guram Kutateladze
|5
|61
|71
|Alex da Silva
|4.5
|62
|72
|Brok Weaver
|4
|62
|72
|Justin Jaynes
|4
|64
|74
|Jessin Ayari
|3.5
|65
|75
|Aalon Cruz
|0
|65
|75
|Alexander Munoz
|0
|65
|75
|Jai Herbert
|0
|65
|75
|Jamie Mullarkey
|0
|65
|NR
|Kevin Croom
|0
|65
|NR
|Mason Jones
|0
|65
|75
|Mateusz Gamrot
|0
|65
|75
|Rodrigo Vargas
|0
