'Friday Night SmackDown' (2/5/21) Results And Review: Edge Confronts Roman, Triple Threat Match For IC Title, And More

Friday Night SmackDown took place inside the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg Florida with virtual fans in attendance. This was the SmackDown after the Royal Rumble. Will Bianca Belair make her decision on what title she is going to challenge for after winning the Women’s Royal Rumble match? What’s next for Roman Reigns after retaining the Universal title against Kevin Owens in the Last Man Standing match?

The show began with Roman Reigns, Jey Uso and Paul Heyman making their way to the ring. Roman said he’s not a fan of recapping but he beat Owens at the Rumble like he said he would. Roman brings up Edge who won the Rumble. He says he is the main event and tells Edge he should bring his ass to SmackDown to beg him to face him at WrestleMania. He asks Paul where Edge is and says Edge is disrespecting him for making Roman wait. He wants Edge out to the ring. A producer tells Paul that Edge isn’t here yet. Roman asks Paul if he looks like a man who likes to play games. He asks Edge why would he play games with him. He says Owens played games with him and now he is gone. He tells Edge he wants him to make his decision by the end of the night.

King Corbin attacked Dominik Mysterio as he came down to the ring with Rey. Corbin threw Rey off the stage and beat down Dominik. He made his way down to the ring.

Dominik Mysterio Defeated King Corbin

Kayla Braxton interviewed Big E asking him about the Triple Threat match for the IC title later on. He said all his life he had to fight and that’s what he signed up for. He is hyped saying he is ready for a fight.

Cesaro Defeated Daniel Bryan

.@WWECesaro and @WWEDanielBryan are out to push each other to the limit in this technical showcase on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/FZOtoC8Rer — WWE (@WWE) February 6, 2021

Cesaro and Bryan fist bumped after the match showing respect to each other.

Kayla Braxton interviewed Bianca Belair backstage showing her parents reaction to her Rumble win. She laughs and said they might not be there at WrestleMania with her but they are always with her. Kayla asked who Bianca will face at WrestleMania. Bianca says she had so many people tell her to take her time to decide. She said she will put EST in WrestleMania so she will make her decision soon.

A vignette was shown of Seth Rollins return to SmackDown which will happen next week.

Bayley Defeated Ruby Riot

Billie Kay tried to give Bayley her resume after the match.

Edge was shown arriving backstage and fist bumped Sonya Deville as he walked passed her.

Bianca Belair was introduced to the ring and she made her way out. She said her life has changed since winning the Rumble and everyone has blown up her phone giving her props. She said she has the biggest decision of her career. She names Sasha Banks and Asuka as her choices to face at WrestleMania. She said if she is going to put the EST in WrestleMania she will do it her way. Reginald interrupted her saying he could understand her facing Asuka but if she says Sasha Banks, she won’t be able to beat her or Carmella. Carmella came out to the ring saying Reginald is a wise man even when he is overly excited. She brags about beating Sasha in her first match back and she could do the same thing to Bianca. The two went face to face until Sasha came out. Sasha says she will focus on the road that is ahead and Bianca has her attention. Sasha gives her props for staying over an hour in the Rumble match. She says Bianca is not the best though. She says Bianca can choose her but she won’t get the title. Bianca was about to talk until Reginald interrupted saying Bianca will lose if she chooses Sasha. Bianca started whipping Reginald with her hair. Reginald got out of the ring.

Paul Heyman tells Roman backstage that Edge is here as Roman was talking with Jey.

Kayla Braxton interviewed Sami Zayn until Sami called her a corporate shill. He said he has had countless injustices against him. He said he will reclaim the IC title and be the champion of the people.

Chad Gable and Otis were talking in a video promo as they made their way to the ring saying that Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode has yet to experience the Alpha Academy. Otis tells them they will get these hips.

During the match with Gable and Otis taking on Ziggler and Roode, The Street Profits are commentating.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode Defeated Chad Gable and Otis

Hulk Hogan with Jimmy Hart showed up on the titantron talking about facing Andre The Giant 33 years ago on The Main Event. He talks about Edge who he has teamed up with in the past and has gained the respect of his Hulkamaniacs. He asks whatcha gonna do when Edge takes on one of the champions at WrestleMania.

Big E Defeated Apollo Crews and Sami Zayn In A Triple Threat Match To Retain The Intercontinental Championship

Edge came out to the ring. He said he was dreaming for 7 months while he was injured and coming back home. He said dreamed of winning the Rumble and main eventing WrestleMania. He asks what champion does he choose. He runs down the list of people to choose, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre or Roman Reigns. He said people has been giving him different answers even a guy on the street. Roman Reigns interrupted along with Paul Heyman and Jey uso as they came out to the ring. Edge asks Roman if he really needed to bring back up because he is here alone. Roman tells Edge he gave him his word. Edge tells Roman that he is in Roman’s head already, that’s why they are out here. Roman has Jey and Paul leave the ring. Roman tells Edge he disrespected him and his family. He tells Edge to acknowledge him as the champion and the Head Of The Table. He tells Edge to say his name. Kevin Owens came from behind and took Roman out with the Stunner. Owens left the ring and so did Edge as the show went off the air.

Overall Review: This show was really enjoyable as most of the SmackDown shows have been lately. The matches were really solid especially the Triple Threat match for the IC title. I knew there was no way Big E was losing the title and all three of them put on a great match. I’m glad during the Bianca Belair promo that had Reginald, Sasha and Carmella in it that it didn’t lead into a match like most of these promos where everybody comes out to interrupt do. I mean it ended weird with Carmella just standing there after Bianca whipped Reginald but it was really good and it planted the seed for Sasha and Bianca to go at it at WrestleMania for the title. Having Hulk Hogan show up to give his thoughts on who Edge chooses, he didn’t even choose. He just mostly pumped up Edge which was no problem but I thought the whole point was for him to give his thoughts on who Edge might challenge and he didn’t even give an opinion. The opening segment with Roman really got me interested of what would happen with Edge when he showed up later on. I usually don’t get much excited about what might happen at the end of the show but I really didn’t know what to expect if Edge was going to give his answer already or not. Kevin Owens going after Roman again is confusing because I thought this rivalry was over. I guess we might be getting another match between them. If that’s the case, I don’t see what else they could possibly do with the TLC match and the Last Man Standing match but we’ll see where it goes.

Grade: 6.5/10