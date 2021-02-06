Welcome to The Sports Daily's European Union Experience.
MMA

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov Results

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov Results

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov Results

By February 6, 2021 2:18 pm

By |

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov
Feb 6, 2020
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov Results

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

7,230 – very strong

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Main Card (ESPN+  8:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights (five rounds):
Alistair Overeem  (47-18, 1 NC, #5 ranked heavyweight) vs Alexander Volkov   (32-8, #9 ranked heavyweight)

Bantamweights:
Cory Sandhagen   (13-2, #4 ranked bantamweight) vs Frankie Edgar   (23-8-1, #12 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:
Michael Johnson   (19-16, #39 ranked lightweight) vs Clay Guida   (35-20, #32 ranked lightweight)

Flyweights:
Alexandre Pantoja  (22-5, #5 ranked flyweight) vs Manel Kape   (15-4)

Bantamweights:
Cody Stamann   (19-3-1, #14 ranked bantamweight) vs Askar Askar   (11-1)

Lightweights:
Carlos Diego Ferreira   (17-2, #10 ranked lightweight) vs Beneil Dariush   (19-4-1, #7 ranked lightweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN+  5:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights:
Mike Rodriguez   (11-5, #30 ranked light heavyweight) vs Danilo Marques   (10-2, #34 ranked light heavyweight)

Catchweight (160 pounds):
Devonte Smith   (10-2, #34 ranked lightweight) vs Justin Jaynes   (16-6, #62 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Joselyne Edwards   (10-2, #28 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Karol Rosa   (13-3, #24 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Molly McCann   (10-3, #28 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Lara Procopio   (6-1, #36 ranked women’s flyweight)

Featherweights:
Seung Woo Choi   (8-3, #67 ranked featherweight) vs Youssef Zalal   (10-3, #62 ranked featherweight)

Bantamweights:
Martin Day   (8-5, #59 ranked bantamweight) vs Timur Valiev   (16-2, #59 ranked bantamweight)

Featherweight:
Ode Osbourne   (8-3, #76 ranked featherweight) vs Jerome Rivera   (10-4, #76 ranked featherweight)

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA, MMA Manifesto

Recent News

More Sports

More MMA
Home