What Canadian City Is Your Favorite Canadian NHL Hockey Player From?

Yesterday, this tweet came across my Twitter feed. This facilitated a really good discussion on Twitter.
For my American friends:
Name a city in Canada not named Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Montreal or Toronto
— 🇨🇦𝙼𝙲🇨🇦 (@Mister_Canada_) February 3, 2021
Let’s add to the discussion. What Canadian City is your favorite Canadian NHL player from?
What Canadian city is your favorite Canadian NHL player from? https://t.co/0o2nkesKrJ
— Eric J. Burton TSD (@goon48) February 5, 2021
Off the top of my head.
Guy Lafleur, Thurso, Quebec
Bobby Orr, Parry, Ontario
Gordie Howe, Floral, Saskatchewan
Ken Dryden, Hamilton, Ontario
Phil Esposito, Sautl Ste. Marie, Ontario
Bobby Clarke, Flin Flon, Manitoba
Wayne Gretzky, Brantford, Ontario
Mario Lemieux, Montreal, Quebec
Joe Sackic, Burnaby, British Columbia
Mark Messier, St Albert, Alberta
Jerome Iginla, Edmonton, Alberta
Eric Staal, Thunder Bay, Ontario
Joe Thornton, London, Ontario
Ray Bourque, Saint-Laurent, Quebec
Roberto Luongo, Montreal, Quebec
Jonathan Toews, Winnipeg, Manitoba
Connor McDavid, Richmond Hill, Ontario
Sidney Crosby, Halifax, Nova Scotia
Nathan MacKinnon, Spring Hill, Nova Scotia
Brad Marchand, Halifax, Nova Scotia
John Travares, Mississauga, Ontario
Steven Stamkos, Markham, Ontairo
Patrice Bergeron, L’Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec
UND Canadian NHL Connections
Checking the UND media guide, here are the former UND players of Canadian decent that have played in the NHL. Hopefully, I haven’t missed anyone. If I did just tweet me @goon48 or email me at thegoon48@gra.midco.net.
Greg Johnson, Thunder Bay, Ontario
Murray Baron, Prince George, British Columbia
*Taylor Chorney, Thunder Bay, Ontario
Bill LeCaine, Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan
Corban Knight, Oliver, British Columbia
Jonathan Toews, Winnipeg, Manitoba
Dennis Hextall, Portage la Prairie, Manitoba
Kevin Maxwell, Edmonton, Alberta
Jeff McLean, Vancouver, British Columbia
Brady Murray, Kerrobert, Saskatchewan
Ryan Johnson, Thunder Bay, Ontario
Tyson Jost, St. Albert, Alberta
Dave Hudson, St. Thomas, Ontario
Andrew MacWilliam, Calgary, Alberta
John Marks, Hamiota, Manitoba
Mickey Volcan, Edmonton, Alberta
Murray Wing, Thunder Bay, Ontario
Neil Eisenhut, Osoyoos, British Columbia
Dave Donnelly, Edmonton, Alberta
Mike Commodore, Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta
Lee Goren, Winnipeg, Manitoba
Chay Genoway, Morden, Manitoba
Rhett Gardner, Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan
Matt Frattin, Edmonton, Alberta
Jason Herter, Hafford, Saskatchewan
Perry Berezan, Edmonton, Alberta
Drake Caggiula, Pickering Ontario
Ryan Bayda, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
Dan Brennan, Dawson Creek, British Columbia
Brad Bombardir, Powell River, British Columbia
Jim Archibald, Craik, Saskatchewan
Bob Joyce, St. John, New Brunswick
Brad Malone, Chatham, New Brunswick
*Chris Porter, Thunder Bay, Ontario
Travis Roche, Grande Cache, Alberta
Russ Romaniuk, Winnipeg, Manitoba
Paxton Schulte, Onoway, Alberta
Gord Sherven, Gravelbourg, Saskatchewan
Dillon Simpson, Edmonton, Alberta
Troy Murray, Calgary Alberta
James Patrick, Winnipeg, Manitoba
Brad Berry, Bashaw, Alberta
Dave Hakstol, Drayton Valley, Alberta – NHL Head Coach
Dane Jackson, Winnipeg, Manitoba
Carter Rowney, Sexsmith, Alberta
Tony Hrkac, Thunder Bay, Ontario
Phil Sykes, Dawson Creek, British Columbia
Doug Smail, Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan
Mark Taylor, Vancouver, British Columbia
Geoff Smith, Edmonton, Alberta
Dave Tippett, Moosomin, Saskatchewan
Howard Walker, Grande Prairie, Alberta
Dixon Ward, Leduc, Alberta
Matt Watkins, Aylesbury, Saskatchewan
Matt Murray, Thunder Bay, Ontario
Rick Wilson, Prince Albert, Saskatchewan
Troy Stecher, Richmond, British Columbia
Garry Valk, Edmonton, Alberta
Jeff Ulmer, Regina, Saskatchewan
*Christian Wolanin, Quebec City, Quebec
Travis Zajac, Winnipeg, Manitoba
Ed Belfour, Carman, Manitoba
Aaron Dell, Airdrie, Alberta
Darren Jensen, Creston, British Columbia
*American player born in Canada
Past Articles on UND in the NHL
UND in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, How Did They Do?
UND in the Stanley Cup Playoffs
What’s Your All-Time Favorite UND hockey Player By Jersey Number
UND NHL Report, Where are They Now?