What Canadian City Is Your Favorite Canadian NHL Hockey Player From?

Let's add to the discussion. What Canadian City is your favorite Canadian NHL player from?

Off the top of my head.

Guy Lafleur, Thurso, Quebec

Bobby Orr, Parry, Ontario

Gordie Howe, Floral, Saskatchewan

Ken Dryden, Hamilton, Ontario

Phil Esposito, Sautl Ste. Marie, Ontario

Bobby Clarke, Flin Flon, Manitoba

Wayne Gretzky, Brantford, Ontario

Mario Lemieux, Montreal, Quebec

Joe Sackic, Burnaby, British Columbia

Mark Messier, St Albert, Alberta

Jerome Iginla, Edmonton, Alberta

Eric Staal, Thunder Bay, Ontario

Joe Thornton, London, Ontario

Ray Bourque, Saint-Laurent, Quebec

Roberto Luongo, Montreal, Quebec

Jonathan Toews, Winnipeg, Manitoba

Connor McDavid, Richmond Hill, Ontario

Sidney Crosby, Halifax, Nova Scotia

Nathan MacKinnon, Spring Hill, Nova Scotia

Brad Marchand, Halifax, Nova Scotia

John Travares, Mississauga, Ontario

Steven Stamkos, Markham, Ontairo

Patrice Bergeron, L’Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec

UND Canadian NHL Connections

Checking the UND media guide, here are the former UND players of Canadian decent that have played in the NHL. Hopefully, I haven’t missed anyone. If I did just tweet me @goon48 or email me at thegoon48@gra.midco.net.

Greg Johnson, Thunder Bay, Ontario

Murray Baron, Prince George, British Columbia

*Taylor Chorney, Thunder Bay, Ontario

Bill LeCaine, Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan

Corban Knight, Oliver, British Columbia

Jonathan Toews, Winnipeg, Manitoba

Dennis Hextall, Portage la Prairie, Manitoba

Kevin Maxwell, Edmonton, Alberta

Jeff McLean, Vancouver, British Columbia

Brady Murray, Kerrobert, Saskatchewan

Ryan Johnson, Thunder Bay, Ontario

Tyson Jost, St. Albert, Alberta

Dave Hudson, St. Thomas, Ontario

Andrew MacWilliam, Calgary, Alberta

John Marks, Hamiota, Manitoba

Mickey Volcan, Edmonton, Alberta

Murray Wing, Thunder Bay, Ontario

Neil Eisenhut, Osoyoos, British Columbia

Dave Donnelly, Edmonton, Alberta

Mike Commodore, Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta

Lee Goren, Winnipeg, Manitoba

Chay Genoway, Morden, Manitoba

Rhett Gardner, Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan

Matt Frattin, Edmonton, Alberta

Jason Herter, Hafford, Saskatchewan

Perry Berezan, Edmonton, Alberta

Drake Caggiula, Pickering Ontario

Ryan Bayda, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Dan Brennan, Dawson Creek, British Columbia

Brad Bombardir, Powell River, British Columbia

Jim Archibald, Craik, Saskatchewan

Bob Joyce, St. John, New Brunswick

Brad Malone, Chatham, New Brunswick

*Chris Porter, Thunder Bay, Ontario

Travis Roche, Grande Cache, Alberta

Russ Romaniuk, Winnipeg, Manitoba

Paxton Schulte, Onoway, Alberta

Gord Sherven, Gravelbourg, Saskatchewan

Dillon Simpson, Edmonton, Alberta

Troy Murray, Calgary Alberta

James Patrick, Winnipeg, Manitoba

Brad Berry, Bashaw, Alberta

Dave Hakstol, Drayton Valley, Alberta – NHL Head Coach

Dane Jackson, Winnipeg, Manitoba

Carter Rowney, Sexsmith, Alberta

Tony Hrkac, Thunder Bay, Ontario

Phil Sykes, Dawson Creek, British Columbia

Doug Smail, Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan

Mark Taylor, Vancouver, British Columbia

Geoff Smith, Edmonton, Alberta

Dave Tippett, Moosomin, Saskatchewan

Howard Walker, Grande Prairie, Alberta

Dixon Ward, Leduc, Alberta

Matt Watkins, Aylesbury, Saskatchewan

Matt Murray, Thunder Bay, Ontario

Rick Wilson, Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Troy Stecher, Richmond, British Columbia

Garry Valk, Edmonton, Alberta

Jeff Ulmer, Regina, Saskatchewan

*Christian Wolanin, Quebec City, Quebec

Travis Zajac, Winnipeg, Manitoba

Ed Belfour, Carman, Manitoba

Aaron Dell, Airdrie, Alberta

Darren Jensen, Creston, British Columbia

*American player born in Canada

