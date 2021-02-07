Rapid Recap: Celtics fall to Suns, ice cold Kemba remains a big problem

Nothing burns my ass more than settling into a nice matinee game and realizing the Celtics care less about the game than I do.

Following today’s 100-91 loss to the Suns, one thing is clear: if the Celtics are going to load manage Jaylen Brown (sore knee) with Marcus Smart injured, they’re not going to beat good teams regularly.

And a big reason it’s not going to happen is that Kemba Walker (14 points, 4-20 FG, 3 TOs) can’t find the rim. In the 9 games since his return from the knee injury, Walker is shooting 38% FG and 30% 3 FG. That’s flat out awful at any level, and damn near criminal when you’re getting paid $35 million.

On the bright side, Payton Pritchard (12 points, 5 rebounds) helped keep the game close in the second half. The Celtics bench (36 points) had three guys in double figures (Teague, Theis, and Fast PP).

There’s plenty of time for Kemba to find his stroke. But there’s also a lot on the line this season and next. Kemba can’t be the anchor that holds down this team.

Carsen Edwards today is making the first start of his 47-game NBA career https://t.co/t9NCJIY9bY — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) February 7, 2021

Celtics start 4-18. Phoenix is shooting 9-12, and leads by 13 after eight minutes. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) February 7, 2021

#Celtics trail #Suns 27-19 after 1Q Tatum 9, GWilliams 5; Bridges 10, Booker 8. FG%

PHX: 64.7

BOS: 26.9 — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) February 7, 2021

Really nice recovery here from Daniel Theis to block Devin Booker: pic.twitter.com/6HkCyle5kT — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) February 7, 2021

Teague upfaking threes like Olynyk Jr. Just shoot it man, you're more likely to make that than a layup. — Mike Dynon ☘️🏀 (@MikeDynon) February 7, 2021

#Celtics trail #Suns 52-49 at half as Booker hits 3 with 0.8 left. Tatum 12, GWilliams 10, Teague 8, Walker 6; Booker 13, Bridges 12. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) February 7, 2021

tristan thompson can't jump but the suns' bigs can. also kemba missed a lot of shots and got T's up out of frustration. — Paul Swydan (@Swydan) February 7, 2021

Back-to-back 3s from fastpp pic.twitter.com/wGwQuOLpJ6 — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) February 7, 2021

Kemba Walker and Jeff Teague need to play better or they'll be coming off the bench behind Payton Pritchard soon. — Ryan McDonough (@McDNBA) February 7, 2021

#Celtics lose 100-91 to #Suns in a game they trailed for the final 47:10. Tatum 23, Walker 14 (4-for-20 FG), Pritchard 12, Theis 12; Bridges 19, Booker 18, Johnson 17, Ayton 16. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) February 7, 2021

Brad Stevens on Kemba Walker's struggles: "It's going to change. There's no doubt." — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) February 7, 2021

