Rapid Recap: Celtics fall to Suns, ice cold Kemba remains a big problem

By February 7, 2021 4:52 pm

Nothing burns my ass more than settling into a nice matinee game and realizing the Celtics care less about the game than I do.

Following today’s 100-91 loss to the Suns, one thing is clear: if the Celtics are going to load manage Jaylen Brown (sore knee) with Marcus Smart injured, they’re not going to beat good teams regularly.

And a big reason it’s not going to happen is that Kemba Walker (14 points, 4-20 FG, 3 TOs) can’t find the rim. In the 9 games since his return from the knee injury, Walker is shooting 38% FG and 30% 3 FG. That’s flat out awful at any level, and damn near criminal when you’re getting paid $35 million.

On the bright side, Payton Pritchard (12 points, 5 rebounds) helped keep the game close in the second half. The Celtics bench (36 points) had three guys in double figures (Teague, Theis, and Fast PP).

There’s plenty of time for Kemba to find his stroke. But there’s also a lot on the line this season and next. Kemba can’t be the anchor that holds down this team.

