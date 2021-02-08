Avoiding Injury While Running

If you are out for a run, one of the many things that you will need to keep your eye out for are obstacles that could cause you to trip and fall. A trip and fall accident at any speed can be a painful experience, but when you are running it can be even more painful or injurious as you quickly tense up while bracing for the fall at a higher speed. As you run along public roadways and use public sidewalks, there are a few things that you can do to improve your safety and make sure that a trip and fall accident is not on your agenda for the day. Take a look below at a list of some of the most common tips for avoiding an accident on your run, including a trip and fall.

If you do happen to trip and fall while exercising and you believe that your accident was caused by someone else, working with a personal injury attorney can be the best decision that you make. When you are partnered with an experienced attorney like the team at Balkin & Mausner, you can focus on your recovery knowing that there is a lawyer prioritizing your case.

Avoid Construction Zones

Construction areas are rife with hazard, no matter how safe and diligent the construction company managing the project is. This is especially true of roadwork because sidewalks may be torn up and there are pedestrian detours rerouting your route. If you see construction or detour signs, either slow down until you are through, or avoid the area altogether.

Select Your Tunes Before Your Run

Make a playlist long enough to last your entire run. If your music stops while you are on a good pace, pulling your phone out to pick a new album or station will distract you from any obstacles ahead. Just like texting and driving, smartphone use while jogging is a recipe for disaster. Stay off your phone until you get home, or take a break if you absolutely must use it during your workout.

Wear a Headlamp at Night

If you are running in the dark, make sure to wear a headlamp so that you can see obstacles and hazards ahead of you. In addition to improving your own ability to navigate your run, you will also be more visible to drivers and other pedestrians to make the entire trip safer for everyone. There are many different headlamps designed for joggers that will stay put during your workout.

Stay Well Hydrated

Dehydration and overheating can cause dizziness and distraction, both of which can lead to a misstep over a hazard or a fall down a flight of stairs. Making sure that you are properly hydrated before your run AND during your run are both important ways to make sure that you don’t lose your balance and that your body doesn’t overheat. This is especially important in the summer when heat and pavement work in concert to dehydrate you quickly.

Avoid Crowds

Many people like to run along the National Mall and the surrounding areas, which provides great scenery and an enjoyable track. However, there are many times throughout the day that the Mall is very crowded which can limit your ability to plan your next steps as you weave around tourists, commuters, and everyone else in pedestrian areas. Try to plan your run for an off-peak hour.