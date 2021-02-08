The list of NFL players and other influencers who keep Bitcoin wallet

Some experts claim that it’s pivotal moment to invest or at least get to know the basics of cryptocurrency. What NFL athletes are already involved in the process? Keep up reading to get to know.

‘Pay me in Bitcoin’ Russel Okung

The pioneer is probably Russell Okung, Carolina Partners offensive, who first asked to pay him in Bitcoins. His assurance about its future is firm therefore he asked to pay half of his salary of $13 million in Bitcoin. In the end of 2020 he tweeted ‘Pay me in Bitcoin’. Even though the NFL authorities denied his propositions he isn’t only being invested in Bitcoin, but also launched his own brand and event company ‘Bitcoin Is _’. Also he has founded the Okung Venture which claims to convince more people to participate in Bitcoin. He is pretty convinced that Bitcoin is on the way to change the financial landscape.

‘Already mining’, Matt Brakley

Matt Brakley, NFL quarterback, tried to make the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals pay his contracts in Bitcoin. Even though he also was denied he is still a huge crypto enthusiast and tweeted ‘Already am mining’. Richard Sherman, a cornerback for the San Francisco 49ers, also oversees a huge potential of Bitcoin. They aren’t only three NFL superstars in the game who trust ongoing financial changes. Their passion about it is far more than just organising saving for retirement. The aftermaths of using cryptocurrency might change not only our generation, but the whole future they suppose.

When Bitcoin was invented?

Without any strong terms just mention that Bitcoin was invented in 2008 by a user or company of users under the name Satoshi Nakamoto. The main idea of bitcoin is that it could be sent from one person to another without no need of a central bank. 2019 has showed up that our political and financial environment is unstable. Bitcoin has been around for ten years and nowadays it's a trustworthy method of payments. As for the soccer superstars there are also list of soccer players with Bitcon wallets. Among them are superior athletes Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messy who are eager to invest and support Bitcoin. No wonder we mentioned the most powerful athletes not of the decade but maybe of century.

Is Kanye West a Bitcoin follower?

They affected youth on how to become successful and influential. And today they are the biggest ambassadors of Bitcoin making it status more reliable. There are still popular questions on the web like will Bitcoin ever die or why did Bitcoin suddenly spike? As you can see it’s already behind the back of US dollars, euros or pounds.

As for the big personalities amazed by Bitcoin there is music and fashion superstar and political runner Kanye West who considers that Bitcoin will liberate our humanity. Also among the rap community the first mention made rapper Big Baby Gandhi who put out his first album available for purchase via Bitcoin on Bandcamp.