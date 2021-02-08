The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Danilo Marques +200 over Mike Rodriguez
Notable New Champions:
- Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Lightweight Champion: Dat Nguyen
- WBO Latino Junior Lightweight Champion: Matias Carlos Adrian Rueda
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- Run It Back!: It was announced this week that after the controversial result after their Glory Light Heavyweight title bout, Alex Pereira and Artem Vakhitov are going to have a rematch for the gold.
- Earning That Paycheck: BOY, I hope the buyrate was enough to justify that monster contract Bare Knuckle signed Paige Vanzant to, because as a fighter, she left a lot to be desired. She was never known for her boxing, but Britain Hart outclassed her at every turn and nearly pitched a shutout in the main event of Bare Knuckle’s biggest card ever.
- A Career for The Crippler: And after a knockout at KnuckleMania, that will make it a career for Chris Leben, one of the most entertaining fighters in MMA history. He was never the most talented, but he left it on the canvas every single time he went out. A retirement from the sport much-deserved.