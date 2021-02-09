David Pastrnak named NHL first star of the week

Boston Bruins star right winger David Pastrnak of Havirov, Czech Republic has been named the National Hockey League first star of the week for the week from February 1-7 according to nhl.com. In three games, Pastrnak had five goals and two assists for seven points.

Pastrnak missed the beginning of the season with a hip injury. Upon his return, there is no doubt that he has continued the chemistry he has had the last few seasons with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

In all three games this past week, the Bruins recorded wins. He scored twice in a 5-3 Bruins win over the Washington Capitals on Monday, February 1, had three goals and one assist for four points in a 4-3 Bruins win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, February 3, and then one assist in a 2-1 Bruins win over the Flyers on Friday, February 5.

In addition to seven points, Pastrnak also was a +3 with three power-play points, 17 shots on goal, two hits, and two blocked shots. In four games this season, Pastrnak has five goals and three assists for eight points, is a +3, with three power-play points, 22 shots on goal, two blocked shots, two hits, three takeaways, and two giveaways.

Pastrnak is coming off a notable season. In 2019-20, he won his first major National Hockey League Award as he won the Rocket Richard Trophy for leading the league in goals with 48. Also in 2019-20, Pastrnak led the NHL with 20 power-play goals and 10 game-winning goals. Pastrnak’s 48 goals were tied with Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals, and his 10 game-winning goals were tied with the Hart and Art Ross Trophy winner, Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers.

The Bruins meanwhile lead the East Division with 18 points. With a record of eight wins, one regulation loss, and two losses in extra time, they are actually tied in total points with the Philadelphia Flyers, but the Bruins have two games in hand.