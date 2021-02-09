Fighters of the Week

1. Britain Hart: BOY, I hope the buyrate was enough to justify that monster contract Bare Knuckle signed Paige Vanzant to, because as a fighter, she left a lot to be desired. She was never known for her boxing, but Hart outclassed her at every turn and nearly pitched a shutout in the main event of Bare Knuckle’s biggest card ever.

2. Alexander Volkov: In a battle of massive heavyweights looking to enter the title scene, Volkov wiped out Alistair Overeem in the second round, knocking out the former K-1 Heavyweight champion.

3. Cory Sandhagen: Wiped UFC legend Frankie Edgar’s consciousness away from his body with one of the most vicious knees I’ve EVER seen.

4. Yamileth Mercado: The only world title on the line this weekend, but Mercado defending her WBC World Junior Featherweight strap in Sonora, Mexico, which she did successfully via UD over Julissa Alejandra Guzman.

5. Dat Nguyen: Is the new Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship lightweight champion after outboxing Johnny Bedford over five rounds in the co-main of KnuckleMania.

6. Felipe Pena: Won the one-night, eight-man heavyweight grand prix at BJJ Stars’s fifth event.

7. Chris Leben: And after a knockout at KnuckleMania, that will make it a career for Chris Leben, one of the most entertaining fighters in MMA history. He was never the most talented, but he left it on the canvas every single time he went out. A retirement from the sport much-deserved.

8. Clay Guida: In his THIRTIETH (30!) UFC fight, Guida keeps chugging along, defeating Michael Johnson in an upset on the main card of UFC on ESPN+ Saturday.

9. Alyona Rassohyna: Handed Stamp Fairtex her first career professional MMA loss, sinking in a guillotine choke with seven seconds left in the fight in the main event of ONE: Unbreakable III.

10. Fabricio Andrade: Scored a unanimous decision win over Shoko Sato in the co-main of ONE: Unbreakable III.

11. Leandro Lo: In the biggest black belt superfight at BJJ Stars V, Lo won via cross choke over Alex Munis.

12. Danilo Marques: Pulled off the biggest upset of the week, putting Mike Rodriguez to sleep.

13. Beneil Dariush: Escaped his fight with Carlos Diego Ferreira with a split-decision win and an extra 50g in his pocket after putting on the fight of the night.

14. Ode Osbourne: The Jamaican Sensation rebounded from a first-round loss in his UFC debut with a bulldozing first-round knockout of Jerome Rivera, kicking off UFC’s Saturday offering.

15. Alexandre Pantoja: Advanced to 7-3 in the UFC and 23-5 overall with a UD win over Manel Kape on the main card of UFC on ESPN+.