I Smell Hex and Burkie: Pens Reveal New Front Office

Some people might say that title was a stretch. Some people would be wrong. There is never a bad excuse for a Marcy’s Playground reference.

The Penguins announced their new, shiny front office today:

The Penguins have named Ron Hextall as general manager and Brian Burke as president of hockey operations. Full details: https://t.co/gBGqDIMMql pic.twitter.com/0pzDJvwynH — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 9, 2021

The Hextall rumors had been swirling for a couple of days, so the announcement was not all that surprising and has generally been well-received by the fanbase and media. Which means it will be a disaster.

Hextall grew up a Pens fan as his Dad played center for the team from 1969 – 1974. Pittsburgh Dad most likely already has some terrible video up about this fact.

Ron’s most recent assignment in Philly from 2014 – 2018 is seen as mostly positive. One of his perceived strengths is long-term roster construction. He was there when the team drafted Carter Hart, Travis Konecny, Ivan Provorov, Joel Farabee, Nolan Patrick, Travis Sanheim, Oskar Lindblom and Nicolas Aube-Kubel. Not too shabby.

We’ll see how he adjusts to a team that perceives itself in the exact opposite position (win-now). At least that’s what they say publicly. Maybe they’re dumb like a fox and this is a proactive rebuild move.

Either way, the team could have done much worse. The only better option would have been Pierre McGuire, but he was probably out of their price range.

Now let’s fry that big fish.

In a move that stunned everyone, the team also brought on Brian Burke as President of Hockey Operations. In this role, which is basically made-up depending on the organization (Senior VP of Hockey Ops, etc…), BB will apparently serve as senior advisor to Hextall and report to President/CEO David Morehouse.

Some people loved the deal, including: Me, Pittsburgh-area barbers, Men’s Big and Tall stores, and hair gel salesmen. Others questioned it, but most spent the balance of the afternoon un-bunching their panties.

Look, the move is certainly bizarre – Burke reminds people of Rutherford. He is brash, has a quick trigger finger, and certainly seems to be in contrast to Hextall’s patient/measured/stick-to-the-plan style.

His history as a GM is….colorful. His big moves in Vancouver were drafting the Sedin twins + Ryan Kessler.

Burke also won the 2007 Cup in Anaheim with a punishing lineup that included names like Selanne, Niedermayer, Perry, Getzlaf, Kuntiz, Penner, and Pronger. I think I’d rather put my face out with a campfire than play those fuckers.

However, his most famous move is probably overpaying for Phil Kessel in Toronto. The two 1st round picks he sent to Boston resulted in Dougie Hamilton and Tyler Seguin’s washboard abs. Have to think the women will never forgive Burke for that one.

Sorry.

There’s also the stories about him fighting the Oilers Kevin Lowe for offer-sheeting Dustin Penner. Hilarious.

To sum it up: Burke is the kind of old-school “hockey man” personality that the progressive, analytic-driven hockey types #online tend to gravitate away from. In fact, one could say they were #angry.

Some others were a little more measured. Check this thread from Galaxy Brian Geoff (make sure to congratulate him on his new handle):

what if Burke is only there to be a buffer between morehouse and hextall- to keep morehouse in check and tell him to go away? — geoff (@geoffwithano) February 9, 2021

i look at it this way: if JR had some sort of issues with those above him, but not with the owners, it makes sense for the owners to bring in someone 1) they know and trust and 2) who doesn’t seem to put up with bullshit. — geoff (@geoffwithano) February 9, 2021

Makes sense.

As for me, here’s my thoughts:

All seriousness, Burke will rub some people the wrong way but a guy that well-connected is perfect for *that role*. Can he stay within it? ‘Nother story. Team is gonna be fun to follow no matter what. Inject BB’s media pissing contests straight into my veins. — Gooey (@GooeyHockey) February 9, 2021

Look – I get that Burke’s schtick is a little played out. His no-bullshit, hard-nosed attitude is slowly fading from the game.

But it’s not like he’s ALWAYS avoided speed / skill (see: Kessel).

I also think people tend to severely underestimate the impact of having an extremely well-connected / respected / tenured person like him within the camp. The hockey community is tiny. Burke has relationships all throughout the game, both in the media and throughout other organizations.

While you, me, and CorsiLover6969 might not speak old man hockey language, Burke does. You’re telling me he can’t add value when negotiating with someone like…I don’t know….Jim Benning?

Let’s just relax and hope for the best case:

I can't imagine a situation where Burke can step on Hextall's toes in decision making. Perhaps I'm guilty of already assuming that's the case. Burke's experience in building out a hockey operations department will certainly be welcome. — Jesse Marshall (@jmarshfof) February 9, 2021

In any scenario, the team will be extremely fun to follow as long as he’s in the fold, which is all we might have to be thankful for once 87 and 71 ride off into the sunset.

Here’s betting Burkie challenges some DK Pittsburgh Sports writer to a duel by April Fools Day. Or does this to Letang at Center Ice. Go Pens.

Brian Burke cuts off Kris Letang’s hair on national tv Brutus the Barber Beefcake style — 𝙹𝚊𝚜 (@j_a155) February 9, 2021

