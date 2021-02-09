Is a Career in Dota 2 and Esports Viable?

Competitive video gaming is quite popular. In fact, it’s has reached the point where video gamers are making six or even seven-figure salaries, and being a professional gamer is a perfectly acceptable career path. Of course, there are some challenges, and not least, many esports betting markets have emerged. If you are just looking to bet on Dota 2, you surely should bet on Dotabetz.com.

Now, back to the topic at hand, a career in esports is definitely quite viable. Dota 2 is one of the perfect examples of how you can go from grassroots to a fully-fledged professional with the game’s unique ecosystem allowing just that. There are many ways why this is the case.

Dota 2 Makes It Easy for Novices

It’s quite true. Dota 2 is one of those games where you can enjoy yourself a fair bit and not just that but also start from a complete rookie and progress to competitive play. While sports may be quite demanding in terms of financial background, esports allows you to quickly rise through the ranks on talent alone.

There is no need for you to actually worry too much about making it into a big team. Many successful outfits start small with players competing in the Dota Pro Circuit qualifiers, and that is precisely what makes the game quite a bit of fun.

There is a clear path to the top, and even though it takes a lot of skill and dedication, you can still go from just a player to a professional competitor, which is what makes Dota 2 quite worthwhile.

Start with Small Tournaments

If you are truly looking to make it big in Dota 2, you don’t have to go big from the start. Focus on teaching yourself all that matters and pick a class. If you are more of the strategic type, then a support or captain position may be the right fit for you.

A thinker in the team has an excellent set of skills, but they are also keen on providing guidance and direction for their team rather than just blindly playing the game. It’s important to hone the skills that are most important to your position.

A hard carry would need to focus on farming while prioritizing targets and inflicting a lot of damage, but a support would have to out-smart the opponents and also pick up signals on early gangs.

Many of these features can be taught through the help of low-tier tournaments, where your determination and commitment to the game will set you apart.

So, Is a Career in Dota 2 Viable?

Not only is a career in Dota 2 a great and worthwhile choice, but is it also very possible today. If you do love the game and are going to spend a lot of time mastering your skills, you might as well give it a proper shot and see how far you can get playing. Dota 2 is a great game, and you should try to make a career out of it if you have a passion for that.