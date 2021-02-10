Carson Wentz impeachment trial underway in Philly

It’s probably accurate to say Eagles fans are split 50-50 on the impeachment of Carson Wentz as their franchise QB.

Hey, you might not have loved his 2020 results, but the fact is you loved most of his QB performances and policies whilst he was relatively thriving from 2016-2019.

Alas, one bad year with a bad team in the NFL apparently gets you impeached… if you’re playing QB#1. Same concept applies to the former President of the USA… and it’s a similarly raw deal.

To be honest, Wentz did lose his main mojo, which basically consisted of the ability to bust out of pass-pressure jail and make big plays. There are a lot of factors involved including weak protection in the pocket, but the bottom line is Wentz lost just enough mobility and quick-trigger confidence after a series of debilitating injuries to negate his legacy of big plays. He devolved into “just a guy” scrambling for his life and the life of the play on too many downs.

Welp, you can get impeached for that career hiccup in the NFL, especially if you are under contract with the Eagles with a guaranteed $70 million extension amid a fan base which does not specialize in patience with an off-year.

So impeachment in the NFL involves trading the guy out of town to another political party, so to speak. But the impeachment of Carson Wentz is hitting a snag.