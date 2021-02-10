Combat

Fight of the Day: James Neely vs. Wes Shivers

Fight of the Day: James Neely vs. Wes Shivers

Combat

Fight of the Day: James Neely vs. Wes Shivers

By February 10, 2021 9:36 am

By |

 

Date: August 25, 2007
Card: ShoXC
Championship(s):
Venue: Vicksburg Convention Center
Location: Vicksburg, Mississippi

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar, Updates

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

14hr

Oilers 14hr ago

Tonight, the Oilers look to keep some momentum rolling in Canada’s Capital. Edmonton tangle in the back half of their series at Canadian (…)

More Combat
Home