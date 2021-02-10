How Cryptocurrency Adoption Is Changing the Fantasy Sports Industry?

Introduction

Select your best players, watch them play out at a live game, gather points based on their actual game-night performance, and win big!

Sounds simple enough? Just one thing, selecting your best team, and competing with millions over the internet for limited cash prizes is not at all easy!

The engaging nature of fantasy sports has seen it rise in popularity in different parts of the world. Cumulatively, the global fantasy sports industry is worth about $10 Billion.

With increased experimentation and engagement with Cryptocurrencies and Blockchain, the industry is attracted a new set of audiences.

We focus on fantasy sports and cryptocurrencies. We try to understand the nature of the industry, why it is so exciting, and the changes that Crypto and Blockchain are bringing to it.

Fantasy Sports: What is it?

NFL, NBA, EPL, Cricket World Cups…

The list can go on and on. In the world of fantasy sports, players need to create teams and pick their best 11 line-ups. It does not matter that the real and actual players are from different teams (opposition).

Every player’s performance is calculated (goals scored, runs made, passes completed). At the end of the real game, the points are tallied with the fantasy team that you have created.

Based on your performance and rankings, prizes are distributed. In credible and successful platforms, these can be very huge.

If you want to start playing with family and friends, it does not require signing up for a paid account. However, you also do not stand to win anything from the platform in the form of cash prizes.

If you opt for a paid version, you can create your line up, enter tournaments and play against practically everyone on the internet. Great players that make fantastic and performance teams win big!

The Legality of Fantasy Sports Platforms in Different Countries

Many people seem to equate fantasy sports platforms with online betting or gambling.

A lawsuit that came up in front of the Supreme Court of India regarding the country’s biggest fantasy sports league stated that such platforms should be banned, given that they are encouraging betting and gambling.

The Court noted that playing in the fantasy sports leagues requires a certain level of skill and understanding of sports, players, and their performances.

It refused to entertain the petition calling for such platforms to be termed as online betting or gambling. This has been the reaction of most governments and lawmakers in different countries of the world.

However, governments have put into place certain regulations in place. This includes-

Minimum age to sign up on the platform (18+)

One user, and one account only

Email IDs, registration details, and records of winning

No employee accounts as players

Extension of credit facilities

All this is done to ensure that the process stays as transparent and equal as possible for all.

Cryptocurrencies and the Fantasy Sports Industry: What you should know

Including cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin into the signup or as pay-out options has attracted a new breed of players into the fold.

It has also led to the ease of maintaining the paperwork of players. The ease of playing on the platforms has also become quite easy, thanks to zero hassles of physical money deposits and withdrawals.

Another thing that has added to crypto adoption in the industry is safety. Using Blockchain helps in maintaining complete information on transactions and the immutable nature of crypto means that frauds and scams cannot be engineered with the players or the platforms.

The price rise in Bitcoin valuations, for example, can make the winnings extra!

The Final Word

While fantasy sports in itself was an up-and-coming industry, it has already started onboarding cryptocurrencies and attract a wider audience pool. This is a great way to stay connected to the game, especially when fans are still not allowed in sporting events because of the Coronavirus pandemic protocols. Players that are looking at crypto investing can read from here grocerycouponguide.com