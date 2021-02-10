Important Things You Should Know Before Starting with Crypto Sports Betting

Introduction

There is a mad frenzy around words like Cryptocurrencies, Bitcoins, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and others. Every time someone mentions them in relation to something else, people get crazy and head over with their checkbooks.

Nearly every industry that is connected with cryptocurrencies or has tried to integrate the same has found numerous new takers. The latest in this regard have been Online Sports Betting Platforms.

Experts state that these new industries have benefitted immensely from extending betting facilities in cryptocurrencies. It has been able to attract both the serious as well as the non-serious crowd to the world of online sports betting.

While the excitement and the promise of profits in crypto tend to be a major attraction, there are some important things that individuals should know before using crypto on sports betting platforms.

Cryptocurrencies and Online Sports Betting Platforms: What you should know

All Cryptocurrencies are not accepted-

Cardano, Neo, XRP, EOS, etc. are not accepted on almost all sports betting platforms that are credible and trustworthy. The four majorly accepted cryptocurrencies that have worldwide acceptance on sports betting platforms are-

Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash Litecoin Ethereum

If you are wanting to start on the best sports betting platforms, you need to own any one of the four cryptocurrencies mentioned above.

Stay Away from the Spammy and Dubious Websites-

A simple Google search result on ‘Crypto Sports Betting Websites’ will throw up thousands of platforms. Of them, nearly 80% are dubious and should not be trusted. It is important that you do your homework in terms of looking out for and researching credible platforms.

Check for online reviews, ratings, and other information on betting platform listing sites. Go to Reddit and post a question on a reputable thread dealing with crypto betting. Look at Quora, Medium, and other similar platforms to understand how it works.

Once you have done the basics, you will be able to easily identify the credible platforms that offer a trustworthy experience. In other words, you are not going to get conned on these sites.

You cannot reverse transactions on Cryptocurrencies-

If you are someone who has by mistake invested a lot of crypto into a bet and want to go back on the same (reduce it to a lesser deposit), you cannot do the same. The simple reason is that any kind of crypto transaction cannot be taken back.

It is important to be doubly sure whenever you are making deposits using cryptocurrencies. Once you make the deposit, you have to bet with the same. This is in stark difference to using Debit Cards or Credit Cards, which can be retrieved if you feel that the deposit is higher.

The Legality and Regulations keep changing frequently-

Many countries are still trying to come to terms with either sports betting platforms or cryptocurrencies. Throw both of them together and you have a legal nightmare for lawmakers and government authorities.

This has made sports betting platforms that deal with crypto bets and placements come under the radar of the authorities. The changing nature of the crypto regulations makes it difficult to keep track of what is legal one day and what has been classified as illegal the very next.

Cryptocurrencies are Volatile in their Price Changes-

This is probably the single biggest thing that you need to pay attention to when betting on cryptocurrencies. Price fluctuations on established cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin can to this day swing anywhere between 5% to 20% in one single day!

This is why you need to be careful when using cryptocurrencies for online sports betting. According to experts, price fluctuations are something that the good sports betting platforms guard against by converting the crypto to the dollar on their sportsbooks.

The Bottom Line

If you were wondering whether the gambling and betting rules stay the same when using crypto, then the answer is ‘Yes’! However, paying attention to the above points can help you prepare for your experience in a much better way.