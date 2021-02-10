Most Popular Prop Betting Games By Sport 

The world of sports betting revolves around the idea of choosing a team or player to wager on. Since then, it has been in the market, and fans get to enjoy watching their sports simultaneously and have the opportunity to earn. Although it’s gambling in nature and winning is brought by pure luck, there is a good profit waiting for someone who knows how to do it.

Looking into the betting games it brings, sporting events continue to get bigger for this year. As you can observe, prime sporting events like football and basketball are rising in popularity because of the sports betting games it carries. Especially that there are tons of online bookies, then its reach is bigger compared to before.

One of the most popular sports betting games is Prop Bets. Unlike Money Lines, Point Spread, and Totals, where you deal with numbers, Props only need you to predict the right answers. In game props, sportsbooks make a proposition based on the competition, and you need to provide the exact answers based on the game’s possible outcomes. Here are the most popular sports that offer the best prop bets you can wager all-year-round.

National Football League (NFL)

The National Football League is one of the largest and most celebrated sporting events in the United States. Every year, it brings massive betting games that offer tremendous amounts of prizes. In fact, the Super Bowl is heading to the final stage this weekend, and it will indeed give prop betting games that you can wager and win. Here are some of the NFL prop bets.

Passing yards

First and next touchdown field scorer

Field goal of the match

Most number of TD’s

Most number of touchdown passes in the match

Will the total points be odd or even?

American Soccer League

Soccer games are also another sporting event that offers tons of prop betting games you can play. Although the rules might sound the same with the football regarding its flow, props are exciting to gamble. Besides, it’s easy to understand and predicting the right answer to the proposition given might come easy. Here are some best soccer props you can gamble on.

Total corners

Total goals

First, second, and last scorer or anytime scorer

Total yellow cards

Who will get the red card?

The time of the 1st goal?

National Basketball League

Apart from the NFL, the National Basketball Association (NBA) is America’s leading sporting event. Since this league started, the popularity has become unstoppable and has influenced all countries in the world. The 2021 NBA season has started, and there is a reason to find the best betting games you can play. To name some, here are some NBA prop bets to play.

Game scoring leader

Each quarter total points

Player who can get the most number of 3 points

Total number of slam dunks

Total number of fouls

Player blocks in the match

American Baseball League

The American Baseball League is in constant competition with the NFL since then when it comes to popularity. Regardless of which sporting event is better, baseball can also offer prop betting games that you can enjoy playing. In fact, it has the most number of props you can gamble. To name some, below are the most popular baseball prop bets.

Most number of strikeouts

Total number of home runs

Innings total

Player that can make the most home run

Who can make the first home run in innings?

Total number of hits, errors, and runs

USA Rugby

Rugby, specifically the American Rugby, is another popular sports betting game in America. It is particularly played by the people in the government aiming to promote high levels of quality work. This sport was founded in 1975, and today, it has covered the most number of betting games, especially prop bets. Here are Rugby’s best prop bets you can play.

Try Scorer bets: first and second as well as anytime

First Scoring

Is there any Sin binning in-game?

Who will get the red card?

The drop ball in the match

The first group to make a score

In Summary

The advantage of wagering in prop bets is its simplicity. As mentioned, you only have to use your prediction skill and don’t have to deal with numbers. In sports betting, punters spend most of their time forming the best betting strategies that will help them win big. Comparing the odds and lines of each competing team can sometimes be mind-boggling, and still, you got a 50-50 chance of winning.

However, the prop bets are plain propositions that a sportsbook makes, which you can predict depending on the flow of the game. As such, the next time you decide to try this kind of sports betting games which can offer big prizes, the sports above are the best tournaments you can attend to.