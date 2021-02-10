Introduction

Crypto Sports Betting is booming! Betting sites have been quick to pounce on the Cryptocurrency and Blockchain bandwagon attracting newer players, higher bets, and more profits.

It is a win-win situation for both players and betting platforms that are leveraging the power and influence of Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin to create additional interest.

The benefits of safety and security and the ease of use of crypto on sports betting platforms are growing day-by-day. This has forced sports betting sites to up their game and engage with these newer forms of technology.

From a player perspective, it is natural to become overwhelmed with Crypto pay-outs, percentages, and deposits. We speak to leading crypto sports betting experts and ask them about the top five mistakes players should avoid on such platforms.

List of the Top 5 Mistakes to avoid on Crypto Sports Betting Platforms in 2021

1. Avoid going Public with your Identity when using Cryptocurrencies on Betting Platforms-

We all know how cryptocurrencies offer a cloak of secrecy and rightly so. Whether it is Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, or Dogecoin, you can use any of them on sports betting platforms to maintain your anonymity. If you are a serious holder of cryptocurrencies, you should protect your identity.

Given the profitable nature of these new financial assets, there are a number of threats and attackers that can target you. Once you are using cryptocurrencies for sports betting, the website or the platform will only have access to your digital ID.

2. Using Crypto to bet on many games at the same time-

Most serious crypto betting experts suggest that if you are using cryptocurrencies for betting, you should stick to a smaller number of games. For example, it is best to concentrate on two to three games at one time and not more than that.

The simple reason for the same is because cryptocurrencies still tend to be very volatile in nature. Assessing the valuations, calculating for percentage changes in points, and expecting the platform to do the same can be quite an overwhelming experience.

3. Not selecting a Credible Crypto Sports Betting Platform-

Crypto sports betting platforms can be found at a dime a dozen. In fact, some of these platforms mask their real and true fraudulent selves so well that you will not be able to distinguish between a real platform and a fake one.

It is important to read the reviews, do your research, follow the guides and then select a good crypto sports betting platform. Once you have been able to do the same, you can deposit the crypto and place your bets with the knowledge that you won’t get scammed on the platform.

4. Placing High Bets with Cryptocurrencies as a Novice-

If you are a Crypto investor that is good at trading and investing and would want to try out sports betting platforms, then there are a few things you should note. Firstly, you should not ever invest heavy amounts when betting on cryptocurrencies.

It is best to invest in small bets that should ideally be equivalent to decimal Bitcoin points. Given the volatility in Crypto prices, understanding how platforms work and gaining experience is a must.

5. Letting your Heart rule your Decisions-

A major mistake made by many crypto sports betting enthusiasts is allowing their hearts to rule their decisions. Hometown support for favourite teams tends to make them use crypto to bet on their chances, even if the experts are calling the game in a different light.

It is important to understand that the globenewswire.com, which made you successful as a trader or an investor might not work in the sports betting fields. Using your head, being rational, and making sound decisions according to what experts are saying is of utmost priority.

The Final Word

When it comes to the novelty factor, the use of cryptocurrencies in this industry is still in its infant stages. However, the potential for steady growth, higher levels of excitement, and incredible profit margins is very much a real deal.