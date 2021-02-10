Tyson Barrie Believes Oilers Defense Is Coming Together

The Edmonton Oilers completed their second series sweep of the season, knocking off the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Tuesday night to win their fifth game in six outings. Now at 8-7-0, the Oilers currently sit in a playoff spot. They also believe that they have shaken off the rust and are building towards something.

Edmonton’s defense was always going to be a work in progress this season. Top defenseman Oscar Klefbom is lost for the season, while veteran Tyson Barrie was added and both Caleb Jones and Evan Bouchard were asked to emerge as everyday options. There were going to be growing pains.

Barrie, the veteran addition to the group, believes that things are starting to mesh on the blueline for the Oilers.

“I think it’s coming along for us,” Barrie, who scored the game winner on Tuesday, said. “We’re getting in the play, supporting our forwards and getting some shots through from the point, and we’re kind of scoring from all sorts of different ways, so that’s really nice.”

Barrie’s goal was his second as an Oiler. He’s now up to eleven points (2 g, 9 a) in 15 games with the Oilers. Defensemen Darnell Nurse (5th) and Evan Bouchard (1st) also chipped in goals in the victory. It was the first time that three defensemen scored in a game for the Oilers since the 2018-19 season.

“Guys are starting to put some games together and play with a little more confidence,” Barrie continued. “We’re getting comfortable with each other and we’re getting some stability. I don’t know if you can put your finger on one thing, but I think we’re kind of pushing the pace a lot more and I think that’s what we need to be successful.”

The Oilers will need to keep coming along if they want to keep this roll going. The Oilers will face the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night, the only team that has swept them in a miniseries this year. Montreal is in Toronto on Wednesday night.