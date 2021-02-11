‘NXT’ (2/10/21) Results And Review: Final Matches Of The Dusty Rhodes Classic Announced, Last Build Up For 'NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day,' And More

NXT took place at the Capital Wrestling Center in Orlando Florida. This was the go home show before NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day. The Dusty Rhodes Classic continued with Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart take on Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell to determine who will advance to the finals. Plus, it’s the return of Cameron Grimes.

MSK Defeated Legado Del Fantasma To Advance To The Finals Of The Dusty Rhodes Classic

A highlight package was shown of Xia Li saying that her match is next.

A video of Mercedes Martinez was shown saying it took her 20 years to get here. She is showing the real her and she came back for the NXT Women’s Championship. She called Toni a little girl and Io’s title has an expiration date. It’s this Sunday at Vengeance Day.

Before Xia’s match, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter came out to try to talk some sense into Xia until she was attacked from behind by her opponent.

Xia Li Defeated Her Opponent

Xia attacked her opponent after the match. Kacy and Kayden try to talk to her. Kayden goes up to Xia’s master, asking what did she do to her. Kayden kept saying this isn’t who Xia is but then Xia threw her off the ramp. Xia and Boa try to explain in Japanese to their master. The master chokes Boa as Xia took out Kacy.

William Regal was interviewed on his thoughts on the Dusty Rhodes Classic and he congratulated MSK on their advancement in the finals. He goes into his office to find Scarlett sitting on his desk. Regal asked if he could help her. She said if Kross comes, it won’t be good. She said next week time will be up for Santos Escobar. Regal said the match between Karrion Kross and Escobar will be next week. Scarlett leaves.

They show The Way with Johnny Gargano in a wheel chair heading to the ring.

The Way were in the ring as they helped Johnny get in the ring with his wheelchair. Johnny has his arm in a sling. Johnny tells everyone that Kushida attacking him last week was the result of him in the wheelchair. He said he was minding his own business and Kushida attacked him for no reason. Johnny said he has 4 fractures in his arm and swings his arm when he walks so he can’t walk. The fans chant Johnny Wheelchair. Johnny said he can’t defend the title at Takeover. He says Regal should suspend Kushida indefinitely. Regal came out to the stage saying that the medical team cleared Johnny to compete and tells him to cut it out. Johnny said he went to his own doctors and showed him the x ray of his broken bone. Regal said that is not his x ray since it’s showing the wrong arm. Johnny said it is 100% legit. Regal tells him that Theory could be his substitute at Takeover or he could surrender the title right now. Johnny said he’ll rehab and be ready for the match. He said Kushida shouldn’t be rewarded. Regal asks Kushida what he thinks and Kushida attacked Theory and Gargano in the ring. Johnny showed he was okay as he stood up from the chair, fighting over the title belt. Kushida landed a right hand. Candice tried to go after him but Indi Hartwell held her back. Kushida left as Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart came out for the match.

Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon Defeated Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae To Advance To The Finals Of The Dusty Rhodes Classic

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez confront them on the stage. Regal tells them the winning team will face the Women’s Tag Team Champions for the titles. He wishes them luck and leaves the stage as the tow teams face off.

Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa cut a video promo saying the match with Undisputed Era last week was brutal and rough but it was just the way they wanted it. They say that the Grizzled Young Veterans could call themselves whatever they want but they will whoop their asses and go onto to win the Dusty Rhodes Classic at Vengeance Day.

Santos Escobar was interviewed backstage about facing Karrion Kross next week. He said he will give Kross the gift of time. Legado Del Fantasma came in and apologized for their loss earlier. Santos said to not apologize for anything but they can do something to make it up to him. He said they will pay someone a visit to make sure he doesn’t make it to next week. They leave.

A video package was shown of Finn Balor and Pete Dunne for their match at Vengeance Day. Balor in the promo says that Takeover will be a burning of a bridge not passing a torch. Balor repeated what Edge told him last week that he was on a whole different level. Dunne said all he sees in Finn is a geezer with a glass jaw.

Kushida Defeated Austin Theory By DQ

Theory and Gargano beat down Kushida outside the ring. They bring Kushida in the ring but then Theory gets pulled under the ring, Gargano tries to pull him out but then ends up pulling out Dexter Lumis. Theory gets out of the ring but gets spooked by Lumis and gets into the ring. Kushida gets him in the arm lock but then gets Johnny in the lock. Theory tries to help Gargano but Lumis locked him in the sleeper hold. Kushida stood tall with the North American title.

A video package was shown of Toni Storm. She said she has an opportunity for the Women’s title. She tells Mercedes it’s rude to involve herself in other people’s business. She tells Io that she beat her in the Mae Young Classic and she has beaten Io every time they step in the ring. She said she will win the Women’s title. She said they will get back in line because it’s Toni time.

A video package for Imperium was shown.

Legado Del Fantasma was shown taken out backstage. Karrion Kross appeared telling Escobar that if he wanted something done, he should’ve done something himself. Kross appeared saying that next week he is going to do to him exactly what he did to his men.

A Lamborghini pulled up to the Capital Wrestling Center. Out of the car came Cameron Grimes. He had money that he was giving out to security and people around ringside as he made his way to the ring. He says he is back after Timothy Thatcher took him out. He said he went home and thought about how he would come back. He said he had some downtime and played video games. He ran out of games and went to GameStop. He said he put his money into it and he made a lot of money off of it. He said he has so much he doesn’t know what to do with it. He is hyped with how rich he is. He says he is the richest man in NXT and no one could tell him what to do. He tells Regal he could kiss his grits. He rains hundreds of dollars into the ring and leaves.

Johnny Gargano was interviewed saying the title match at Vengeance Day is on and he will remind everyone who he is. He said Kushida better bring it and he will prove no one is better than him.

A video package for Io Shirai was shown as she says she is not scared because she won a triple threat match against Charlotte and Rhea to win the title. She said she is a different person than she was in the Mae Young Classic and she will show why Toni is just another opponent. She claims Mercedes Martinez 20 year journey for the title will go up in smoke. She says she will be champion forever.

As Grizzled Young Veterans came out for their match, they trash Ciampa and Thatcher saying they have a bad history of being in a tag team while they are successful. They said they will soon be the winners of the Classic and tag champs. Thatcher and Ciampa heard enough and attacked them outside the ring until they got back in the ring.

Grizzled Young Veterans Defeated Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher To Advance To The Finals Of The Dusty Rhodes Classic

The Grizzled Young Veterans and MSK confront each other on the stage. Wade Barrett, Beth Phoenix and Vic Joseph ran down the card for Vengeance Day as all the people on the show trash talk each other on the stage. The show went off the air as Finn Balor and Pete Dunne went face to face in the ring.

Overall Review: Very good go home show despite not having much time to build up the card for Vengeance Day. I thought the Dusty Rhodes Classic matches had great action the only thing I was conflicted on was the Grizzled Young Veterans defeating Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher. To me, the Veterans are talented in the ring but there’s not much about them to get me excited that they are in the finals. Ciampa and Thatcher should’ve been the ones to be in the finals in my view. The promos to build for the Women’s title match and the NXT title match were as good as they have done in the past. Although, I wish I would’ve had time to do something more with them rather than show highlight packages especially the Finn Balor and Pete Dunne build up. I loved Johnny Gargano throughout the night with him faking an injury plus the involvement of Dexter Lumis. it was just so entertaining. I feeling like they are setting the stage for Lumis to be the next challenger for the North American title assuming that they keep the title on Gargano after Vengeance Day which I hope they do. I’m also still impressed with Xia Li’s character transition and having Kacy Catanzaro/Kayden Carter involved with that too.

Grade: 6.5/10