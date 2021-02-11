Celtics

Rapid Recap: Celtics slaughter Raptors wholesale with spot-on shooting and ball movement

The Celtics looked more like the team fans expect to see for a Thursday night smackdown of the Raptors, in which they never surrendered the lead en route to a 120-106 victory. Blazing-hot offense in the first quarter gave way to some defensive indifference in the second, though not enough for Boston to surrender its advantage to Toronto. The second half had a similar dynamic: heavy Cs firepower to start, then some hairy stretches at the top of the 4th but not enough for the Raptors to change the inevitable.

Toronto’s fatal flaw lay in a defensive strategy where they denied Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum shot opportunities and left virtually every other Celtic wide open. This only really worked in Jaylen’s case, keeping him to a 12-5-10-2 line while Jayson got 17-6-9-2. Therein lies the story of the night: The Jays kicked the ball out whenever surrounded, letting Semi Ojeleye, Kemba Walker and Payton Pritchard bomb away from deep. Yes, I typed those names right, and they respectively amassed 24, 21 and 20 points.

We’ll dig a little deeper in tomorrow’s rational thoughts. Below, dig some highlights, commentary and assorted Twitter ephemera:

I would not have put either of the above on my bingo card for this game, that’s for sure.

I admit his performance tonight was making me forget the (numerous) missed threes of years past!

 

Also, as good as the Celtics looked on both ends in the third quarter, they WERE a part of one of the wilder, Keystone Kops-ass moments of basketball this season:

