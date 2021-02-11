The Betting Window for February 12-14

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can break up with your asshole coach and then celebrate the ultimate revenge in sea-legging style!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Ian Heinisch +180 over Kelvin Gastelum ($5)

Kamaru Usman -275 over Gilbert Burns ($20)

Patrick Teixeira +350 over Brian Carlos Castano ($5)

Joseph Diaz -205 over Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov ($20)

Josh Warrington -2000 over Mauricio Lara ($50)

With his complete lack of momentum or urgency in his fights, I’m not sure I wouldn’t pick you, dear reader, to grind out a decision over Kelvin Gastelum. Heinisch is very limited, and a few years ago this would have been sanctioned murder, but those days, and that Gastelum, are gone.

This isn’t the kind of nothing matchup I want to see Warrington in. He’ll take this easily.

Last Week: $ +13.56

Year To Date: $ +4.59

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.