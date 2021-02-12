Fight of the Day: Miesha Tate vs. Shayna Baszler

Date: December 9, 2009
Card: 2009 Grappling World Championships
Championship(s):
Venue:
Location:
Date: December 9, 2009
Card: 2009 Grappling World Championships
Championship(s):
Venue:
Location:
The Delaware Blue Coats opened up the 2021 NBA G League season in the Disney bubble with a 124-119 victory over the Fort Wayne Mad Ants on (…)
Charles Woodson got the call the day before the Super Bowl telling him he had been named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2021. (…)
Djokovic vs Fritz Live Stream Reddit Australian Open champion Djokovic drew level with Roger Federer on 20 Grand Slam (…)
Thiem vs Kyrgios Live Stream Reddit Australian Open champion Thiem drew level with Roger Federer on 20 Grand Slam titles (…)
The Nets are a superteam, yet one of their biggest stars is somehow attempting to make it look as if they’re facing more issues than most (…)
The Celtics looked more like the team fans expect to see for a Thursday night smackdown of the Raptors, in which they never (…)
As his team was set to embark on its five-game road trip to Winnipeg and Toronto, Senators general manager Pierre Dorion joined Steve Lloyd (…)
One of the biggest American stories of the 2021 Australian Open continues to be the remarkable play of Jessica Pegula of Buffalo, NY. (…)
The Edmonton Oilers, winners of five of their last six games, will conclude a four-game road trip tonight in Montreal. The Oilers dropped (…)
The news of Dodger legend Tommy Lasorda’s sad passing last January brought a remarkable flood of stories and remembrances surging through (…)