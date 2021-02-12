Inside the Death Star Stadium of the Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have begun playing at their new, state-of-the-art stadium near the Las Vegas Strip. Costing $1.9 billion, the Allegiant Stadium, which is nicknamed the Death Star, is said to be one of the best stadiums in the world. Unfortunately, NFL fans may not get to see their favorite team play here just yet. So, we are going to let you learn more about this innovative stadium and everything that it has to offer.

Retractable Grass Field

The Las Vegas Raiders like to play on natural grass and they feel like this helps their game. Indeed, the Death Star is an indoor stadium with a roof, which might make you wonder how the grass will get sunlight. Well, they have already thought about this. The Death Star allows this with a retractable grass field, which is important since other events will be held at this stadium. So, during the day when there are no games, the grass field is moved outside so that it can grow and remain healthy. In the meantime, other teams can play on a plastic pitch.

Seating for 65,000

The Las Vegas Raiders have a large following and once restrictions are lifted, 65,000 fans will be able to flood into the new stadium. It has a dome shape for good viewing and fan experience, as well as different levels. For a memorable game day, there are 70 premium seats and 127 suites. There are also 8,000 club seats. Fans are going to have a great day watching their team and it can be a really exciting experience. What’s more, the shape of the stadium and number of seats means there will be a fantastic atmosphere, and the colors inside match the Raiders, with silver and black predominant. If you are into sports betting in Pennsylvania, you are sure to bet on the Raiders winning more games now.

Lanai Doors

The Death Star will allow fans to feel like they are at an outdoor venue. They can also admire amazing views of the Las Vegas Strip thanks to the Lanai Doors. They measure 80 x 215 foot and they can be opened during game day. This is going to let in fresh air and create a wonderful experience for fans. There is nothing quite like it. What’s more, to add to the feeling of an outdoor venue, the Death Star also has a translucent roof. In other words, it is clear and this allows natural light into the stadium when there are games during the day.

The Al Davis Memorial

At the north end of the stadium, fans will be able to admire the Al Davis memorial. This is a memorial torch that towers up at 93 feet. It has an artificial flame that burns to remember the famous owner of the Raiders and this is sure to be a hit with the fans. This memorial is constructed from carbon fiber and aluminum, with a 1,000-gallon water tank to help the special effects come to life.