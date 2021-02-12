MMA Gambling Podcast - Episode 15 - UFC 258 Picks

MMA Manifesto

February 12, 2021 2:44 pm

Readers, lend me your ears – below is a link to the 15th episode of the MMA Gambling Podcast on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network. Hosted by me, co-hosted by MMA Manifesto senior writer Daniel Vreeland, we make losing picks for all the fights on Saturday’s UFC 258 fight card. Enjoy!

Drinking game: every time Dan or myself butcher pronouncing a fighter’s name, take a shot.

Enjoy!

 

 

 

 

 

 

