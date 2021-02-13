3 Things UND vs. DU (Photos, Too)

On Friday night, the University of North Dakota shutout the Denver Pioneers 3-0 to retake first place in the NCHC standings. At the present moment, UND leads UMD by two points and SCSU by four points. UND also has a game in hand on both teams. Here are a few things that caught my eye on Friday night.

Enjoy Pinto While You Can

I’ve said this before, and I will say it again. Enjoy sophomore forward Shane Pinto while you can. If I was a betting man, and I am. He’s going to be wearing an Ottawa Senators uniform next year. Pinto is probably NHL ready right now. On Friday night, Pinto led the way for the Fighting Hawks (two goals). Pinto leads the Hawks with 13 goals and 25 points. Pinto also leads the NCHC in points and faceoff wins. Pinto has five consecutive multi-point games. Moreover, Pinto now has 10 multi-point games, that’s tops in the NCAA.

Of the others in the top ten, here's what I found: Cole Caufield 9 (active steak of 7)

Linus Weissbach 9 (active streak of 3)

Odeen Tufto 9

Dylan Holloway 7 (active streak of 7)

Nick Swaney 7

Sammy Walker 7

B. Kruse, J. Nardi, & J. Evans 6

C. Wright & C. Ford 5

A. Steeves 3 — Dave Berger (@DBergerHockey) February 13, 2021

Adam Scheel Shines

Friday against the Pioneers, Adam Sheel stopped 24-of-24 shots and recorded his fourth shutout of the season. Scheel improved to (13-3-1, .925 save percentage, 1.88 GAA). Scheel leads the NCHC in wins, GAA, winning percentage, and shutouts. Scheel is tied second in the NCAA for shutouts with Jaxson Stauber, Jack LaFontaine, and Keith Petruzzelli. Late in the game, DU forward Kohen Olischefski took out Scheel with a slew foot, he was assessed a five-minute penalty and a game misconduct. Additionally, Olischefski has been suspended for Saturday’s rematch.

At first look, it appeared that Scheel was seriously hurt, however, the NCHC’s top goaltender could be ready for the series finale against the Pioneers.

“Just kind of got my leg taken out from me, a bit of a charley horse but I am all good. Scheel said. “I’m sure I’ll be good to go tomorrow no worries.”

Racking up Majors Against the Pioneers

Looking at the national statistics, the UND hockey team is ranked third nationally in penalty minutes. In five games against DU, the Hawks have racked up three major penalties.

First, in game two against the Pioneers, sophomore forward, and former Pioneer Brendan Budy was assessed a five-minute major for boarding and a game misconduct.

In game four against the Pioneers, senior forward Grant Mismash was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for running over DU goalie Magnus Chrona. For his actions, Mismash was given an additional one-game suspension.

Friday night, during game six of the series, Gavin Hain was assessed a five-minute major for Charging the goaltender. The recipient, Chrona again.

As I mentioned in my photoblog post at Inside Hockey: “What a long, strange trip it’s been,” the Grateful Dead. It’s not a stretch to say that the 2020-21 college hockey season has been weird. It’s February 13, 2021 and I have only attended three home hockey games in person. This was the first time that I had shot a game since February 29, 2020. Almost a year to the day, I was reunited with my Canon.