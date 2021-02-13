A 'dozen' NFL teams already interested in signing JJ Watt

Players of JJ Watt’s caliber don’t come around often, and that’s why nearly half the league is already preparing to make their best pitch in hopes of signing him.

It’s a rare situation, as teams often have to give up draft capital to acquire All-Pro players like Watt, via trade. But the Texans are an absolute dumpster fire, and former preacher Jack Easterby — who is currently running the team — elected not to trade the star defensive end midway through the 2020 season, during the time leading up to the trade deadline.

Instead, the Texans received absolutely nothing in return for Watt, and he gets to test the free-agent market, with the opportunity to pick his next team.

And apparently, he has a lot of suitors — roughly a dozen of them.

From NFL sources NFL sources: Approximately a dozen teams have shown interest in JJ Watt since he became an immediate unrestricted free agent. Included among those teams are the #Steelers, #Browns, #Bills and #Titans. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) February 13, 2021

It would be awesome to see Watt land in Pittsburgh to play alongside his brother, TJ. We’ll see how the situation plays out.