Dodgers trade a pair of relief pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers were rather busy on Friday, as they were involved in a pair of deals with the Oakland Athletics and Miami Marlins. In both transactions, the Dodgers traded away relief pitchers.

The Oakland Athletics acquired relief pitcher Adam Kolarek of Baltimore, MD according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. In addition to Kolarek, the Athletics received minor league outfielder Cody Thomas of Colleyville, TX. The Dodgers meanwhile acquired minor league right-handed starting pitcher Gus Varland of Maplewood, MN, and second baseman Sheldon Neuse of Fort Worth, TX.

Kolarek will now be joining his third Major League baseball team. In addition to the Dodgers, he has pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays.

In 2020, Kolarek had a record of three wins and zero losses in 20 games, with an outstanding earned run average of 0.95, and a marvelous WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.79. In 19 innings pitched, he gave up 11 hits, two earned runs, four walks, and had 13 strikeouts, four holds, and one save.

Kolarek’s wins came in an 8-1 win over the San Francisco Giants on July 23, in a 5-2 win over the Houston Astros on July 28, and in a 7-5 win over the San Diego Padres on September 16. Kolarek’s lone save came in a 7-6 Dodgers win over the Los Angeles Angels.

The Dodgers also traded right-handed relief pitcher Dylan Floro of Merced, CA to the Miami Marlins for left-handed relief pitcher Alex Vesia of Alpine, CA and right-handed pitching prospect Kyle Hurt of Rancho Sante Fe, CA. The Marlins become Florio’s fifth team. In addition to the Dodgers, he has played for the Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.

In 2020, Florio pitched in 25 games and had a record of three wins and zero losses, an earned run average of 2.59 and a WHIP of 1.11. In 24 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 23 hits, seven earned runs, and four walks, along with 19 strikeouts and five holds. Florio’s wins came in a 7-2 Dodgers win over the Giants on August 7, in a 9-3 Dodgers win over the Colorado Rockies on September 17, and in a 5-1 Dodgers win over the Athletics on September 24.