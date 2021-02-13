John Gibson posts a 1-0 shutout for the Ducks again

For a third time this season, Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson of Pittsburgh, PA has had to be absolutely perfect for Anaheim in order for his team two win the game. Why? Well, he has not had much goal support, and in order for the Ducks to come away with a win, even giving up one goal would be considered too many.

On Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Gibson was simply masterful. He made 21 saves in a 1-0 Ducks win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Does that score ring a bell for Ducks fans? Well, it should. That is because it was a third time this season that Anaheim won by a 1-0 scoreline, with each time Gibson picking up the shutout. Gibson’s other 1-0 shutouts this season came on January 18 in an Anaheim win over the Minnesota Wild, and on January 26 in an Anaheim win over the Arizona Coyotes.

In the Ducks win over the Golden Knights, Gibson made four saves in the first period, seven saves in the second period, and 10 saves in the third period. The Ducks lone goal of the game came from left winger Max Comtois of Longueuil, Quebec. He scored from Rickard Rakell of Sundbyberg, Sweden, and Cam Fowler of Windsor, Ontario. Even though Fowler was born in Canada he represents the United States internationally, as his mother is from Michigan.

Gibson is now the co-leader in the National Hockey League this season in shutouts. He is tied with New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov of Samara, Russia with three shutouts each. Also this season, Gibson has a record of five wins, four regulation losses, three losses in extra time, a goals against average of 2.26, and a save percentage of .923.

With the win, the Golden Knights improve to a record of six wins, six regulation losses, and three losses in extra time. They are fourth in the West Division, and two points up on the Arizona Coyotes for a playoff spot.