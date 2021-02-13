Tigers sign outfielder Nomar Mazara

The Detroit Tigers tried to upgrade their outfield depth on Friday by signing right fielder Nomar Mazara of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The Tigers become Mazara’s third Major League team. He has previously played four seasons with the Texas Rangers from 2016 to 2019, and in 2020 with the Chicago White Sox. According to the Associated Press, the terms of the deal are one year, and $1.75 million.

In 2020, Mazara batted .228 with one home run and 15 runs batted in during 42 games with the White Sox. In 136 at bats, he also had six doubles, 10 walks, 40 total bases, and three times was hit by a pitch. Mazara also had an on base percentage of .296, and a slugging percentage of .294. Mazara’s lone home run in 2020 came in a 5-0 White Sox win over the Cincinnati Reds on September 19.

Mazara’s lack of power in 2020 was a major drop-off to the consistent power he exemplified while with the Texas Rangers from 2016 to 2019. For three straight seasons from 2016 to 2018, Mazara had 20 home runs in each season. Then in 2019, Mazara had 19 home runs. It is no surprise that Mazara saw a drop in home runs in 2020 due to the fact there were only 60 games because of coronavirus. However, Mazara should still have hit between six to eight home runs this past season for the White Sox instead of just one.

At 25 years of age, Mazara will join a Tigers team that will be rebuilding in 2021. He was originally traded from the Rangers to the White Sox on December 11, 2019 for outfield prospect Steele Walker of Prosper, TX.

According to ESPN, the Tigers are expected to have Mazara in a reserve role behind left fielder Robbie Grossman of San Diego, CA, and right fielder Victor Reyes of Barcelona, Venezuela on the depth chart. The White Sox are expected to have an outfield of Leury Garcia, Luis Robert and Adam Eaton in 2021.